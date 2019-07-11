The head of the Minnesota Film and TV Board defended the use of nearly $267,000 of taxpayer money to defray the cost of filming the “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” when the program visited during 2018 Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

Melodie Bahan said Thursday the program to lure film and TV production to Minnesota — known as the “Snowbate” — should be retooled but ultimately expanded to replicate other states that have used lucrative tax subsidies to build mini-Hollywoods.

The money paid to NBC, which is a subsidiary of the nearly $200 billion Comcast empire, was first reported by Minnesota Public Radio.

NBC received money to pay a portion of Fallon’s salary, as well as such items as rent for the Orpheum Theatre, lodging, meals, and some of the $320,000 it paid to local crews.

Bahan said NBC qualified for the rebate and was paid as required by statute. “To me the larger question is what the gain could be with the right investment,” she said, referring to her conception of a more successful program that would return Minnesota to its cinematic glory days of “The Mighty Ducks” and “Grumpy Old Men.”

Republicans scoffed at the spending, which is sure to set off a fresh round of debate about the use of state money for favored industries, especially in film and television.

“We cut the program 67% in 2017, and that appears to have been a very good decision,” said Rep. Nolan West, R-Blaine. “It’s obviously not a good use of taxpayer dollars, and especially not in this case.” West called for legislative hearings to look into the issue.

The program currently gives out $500,000 per year on a first-come-first-serve basis, though under Bahan the film board is changing the Snowbate to a merit based system.

State Sen. Richard Cohen, DFL-St. Paul, has been a longtime advocate for using state money to bring film and TV production to Minnesota and remains so. He said he wasn’t familiar enough with the details of “The Tonight Show” arrangement to comment specifically, but allowed that it seemed “a stretch.”

The program, which grants a 25% rebate on qualified costs of production here, has come under intense scrutiny in recent years.

After the Legislature granted the program an unprecedented $10 million in 2014-15, a legislative audit challenged the Film and TV Board’s claim that Snowbate generates enough jobs and spending to justify the public expenditure. In fiscal 2014, the report said, 30 productions received $1.2 million in incentives, and spent more than $5.5 million in Minnesota, providing work for nearly 500 state residents.

In an interview at the time, legislative auditor Jim Nobles said the taxes generated by that spending were not enough to offset the program’s cost. “Also, most of the jobs were for 10 days or less,” he said. “From the beginning, the film board said this was a job-creation program, not an arts or cultural heritage program. I’m not sure a few extra days for a lighting technician or cameraperson can give them the ability to stay in their profession.”

State government subsidizes industries of all kinds, including agriculture, manufacturing and perhaps most famously, professional sports teams — often with far more money than granted to film and television productions.