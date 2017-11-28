Looking for a reason to get into the holiday spirit?

Search no further than Lawless Distilling Company (2619 S. 28th Av., Mpls.), where a jingle-filled, cheer-infused cocktail pop-up has taken over the space through New Year’s Eve.

Miracle, a global pop-up that began in New York in 2014, features an array of libations named with gingerbread and twinkly lights in mind, and an atmosphere so merry you’d think Santa’s sleigh accidentally unloaded early. We’re talking ornaments hung from the ceiling in bunches, metallic trees adorning every table and snow-white wreaths decking the halls.

Some drinks to anticipate? How about the Yippie Ki Yay Mother [expletive here], a rum and orgeat cocktail served in a mug that mimics Santa’s lower half. There’s also How the Gimlet Stole Christmas, made with spruce syrup, and the Muletide, a riff on a Moscow Mule.

Or, to get a little crazy, give the hot dog toddies a try – yep, these warmed concoctions are served in test tubes that are warmed on an old-school hot dog roller. But don’t fear – the flavors of the three drinks inside are less processed meat and more allspice, honey lemon, bitters and apple, among other ingredients.

A few sips, and you’ll be dreaming about chestnuts and sugar plums in no time. And if not? We’ll just assume you’re fa la la la lying.

(Drink photos by Cocktail Kingdom)