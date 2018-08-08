The new Minn Kota Ultrex electric trolling motor won best of show in the boating category at the recent International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades show.

The Ultrex allows anglers to record and retrace routes using its i-Pilot GPS system. The Ultrex’s Spot-Lock uses GPS to hold a boat at a preferred spot, and its Jog feature gives anglers the option to move a boat 5 feet in any direction.

The Ultrex also can be controlled by a mobile app, and it integrates Humminbird’s MEGA Down Imaging sonar system.

Price: about $2,350.