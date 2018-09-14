Kirk Cousins has taken a vocal lead in building a rapport with receiver Laquon Treadwell, who was targeted four times in Week 1 and is expected to be involved in Sunday's game in Green Bay.

After Treadwell was targeted an average of just twice per game last season, the third-year receiver said his bond with Cousins is growing through an open line of communication.

"Communication with him is key," Treadwell said Friday. "He's always open and always telling us things he sees from his perspective. That's a good thing to know, because as a receiver we know how to get open, but at the same time you want to be on the same page."

Treadwell caught two passes for 18 yards against the 49ers, but one ball he dropped hinted at his work in progress. Cousins' third-down pass was seemingly targeted for tight end Kyle Rudolph, but Treadwell was also in the area. The play led to an on-field chat between Rudolph and Treadwell, and likely a talk with Cousins during this week of practice.

"He does that in film, he does that on the field, even in 1-on-1's," Treadwell said. "In every aspect of the game, he's opening his mouth and being vocal about where he wants you to be. You might win the route, but he wants you to be there at a certain time."

Rodgers listed questionable

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is officially listed as questionable, the NFL's designation for 50-50 to play, for Sunday's game against the Vikings. Rodgers has yet to practice this week due to a sprained knee suffered against the Bears. Packers receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is also listed as questionable.

The Vikings enjoyed a relatively healthy week of practice. Center Pat Elflein (ankle/shoulder) is the only player ruled out against the Packers after he was limited all week. Cornerbacks Trae Waynes (knee) and Mackensie Alexander (ankle) are expected to play after each had a full week of practice.

Early trip to Green Bay

This Vikings' trip to Lambeau Field is the team's earliest in a season since 2008, so coach Mike Zimmer hopes to see better field conditions that could benefit his offense. The last three road games in Green Bay have been Dec. 23 or later with temperatures no warmer than 37 degrees at kickoff.

Sunday's forecast calls for a high of 81 degrees in Green Bay.

"The grass is going to be really good there this week," Zimmer said. "Whereas in the past when we played them there at the end of the season, the field has not been very good. I'm hopeful that's a positive thing for us."

Murray seeks perfection

Running back Latavius Murray is described as a "high character person who happens to be a really good football player" by coordinator John DeFilippo. So, Murray said he's not sweating the Vikings' slanted workload in Week 1. Murray saw just 14 snaps compared to Dalvin Cook's 57 plays against San Francisco. Cook is expected to again be the workhorse over Murray on Sunday in Green Bay.

"The snaps that I get, I need to make sure they're perfect," Murray said. "I need to make sure I'm doing everything I can to make the play successful."

Hughes' hometown hit by Florence

As Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas on Friday, hundreds were reportedly stranded by flooding and hurricane-force winds in New Bern, N.C., the hometown of Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes. Hughes declined comment Friday other than to say his family is safe while they're hunkered down in the New Bern home he'd recently purchased for his mother.

"Seeing what this hurricane is doing to my city is painful!" Hughes sent from his verified Twitter account on Friday. "Keep us in your prayers."

Richardson fined

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was fined $20,054 for his roughing the passer penalty on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a league source told the Star Tribune. Richardson's penalty was related to the NFL's emphasis on forbidding defenders from landing with their full body weight on quarterbacks.