LaMonte Wade Jr. has had quite the impact the past week:
Sunday: He hit his first career homer, a two-run shot off Cleveland All-Star Shane Bieber that gave the Twins a brief 4-2 lead.
Monday: Went 1-for-3 with a double, a run and RBI in a victory over the White Sox.
Tuesday: Entered in the 11th inning as a pinch runner, went to third on a wild pitch and scored the tying run on a sacrifice fly; then singled in the 12th to help set up the winning run.
Saturday: Went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a triple, a walk and two runs vs. Kansas City.
