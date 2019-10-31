A Lakeville-based railroad company has filed a preliminary application with the state to drill two wells in Dakota County that would produce 500 million gallons of water a year to be shipped by rail to the drought-ridden Southwest.

The proposal is the first of its kind for Minnesota and could set a precedent for the state, sources said.

“This request represents a new kind of water use in the state of Minnesota,” said Georg Fischer, the county’s environmental resources director, in an e-mail this week to the Dakota County Board.

Valerie Grover, groundwater protection supervisor for Dakota County, said that when she recently learned about the proposal at a conference, “It made my jaw drop.”

Empire Building Investments, the real estate arm of Progressive Rail, submitted the assessment form to the Department of Natural Resources in early October.

It proposes to drill two wells on a 6.2-acre parcel of land the company owns in rural Randolph, within a mile of the Cannon River. The wells would more than double the amount of water currently extracted each year by farmers and residents with nearby wells.

The water then would be shipped by rail to communities near the Colorado River, county officials said, and used for commercial and institutional purposes.

The form submitted is a preliminary one in which the DNR offers comments and factors to consider before moving forward, said Jason Moeckel, a manager with the DNR division of ecological and water resources.

Whether such a project would be allowed comes down to state statutes, which officials are looking at now, he said.

The application worries at least one Dakota County leader, who says the region already has impending water quantity issues.

“I have deep concerns about it, especially since we have our own water quantity issues emerging,” Commissioner Joe Atkins said. “We’re drawing down our aquifer as it is and then we have this application, which is unprecedented in Minnesota history.”

The Dakota County cities of Inver Grove Heights, Eagan and Apple Valley are poised to tap more than 50% of their aquifers in the coming two decades, he said.