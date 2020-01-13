DULUTH — A 6-year-old tiger named Taj moved across the Midwest to her new home at the Lake Superior Zoo.

The zoo announced Monday that it was welcoming the female feline less than two months after Lana, Duluth's beloved 15-year-old Amur tiger, died.

Taj, who is also an Amur tiger, "represents her species as an ambassador to help create connections and foster empathy between visitors and this endangered big cat," said the zoo's Facebook post, which showed pictures of Taj rolling around in the Minnesota snow.

Taj comes to Duluth from South Bend, Ind., where she lived at the Potawatomi Zoo. She was born in March 2013 at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio.