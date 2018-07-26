Beltrami County authorities have identified the woman who drowned in a northern Minnesota lake Wednesday.

Amber R. Jackson, 32, of Cass Lake, Minn., was pronounced dead of drowning by the Beltrami County Coroner. Her body was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.

No evidence of trauma was found on her body, according to Ernie Beitel, chief deputy of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

Police received a call shortly after noon Wednesday of a suspicious object floating in the lake near the Bemidji Tourist Information Office. Investigators recovered Jackson’s body.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the death.