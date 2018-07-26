Beltrami County authorities have identified the woman who drowned in a northern Minnesota lake Wednesday.
Amber R. Jackson, 32, of Cass Lake, Minn., was pronounced dead of drowning by the Beltrami County Coroner. Her body was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.
No evidence of trauma was found on her body, according to Ernie Beitel, chief deputy of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.
Police received a call shortly after noon Wednesday of a suspicious object floating in the lake near the Bemidji Tourist Information Office. Investigators recovered Jackson’s body.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the death.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Walker: Federal waiver approved for reinsurance program
The federal government has granted Republican Gov. Scott Walker's request to offer a reinsurance program designed to lower premium rates for most people in the individual market in 2019.
Local
U doctors warn: When patients transfer hospitals, crucial info can get missed
University of Minnesota raises alarm and cites study: 85% of patient transfers are affected.
South Metro
Tiny Dakota County town has a big problem: Polluted water
State studies indicate that up to 55 percent of the private wells used by Coates residents may have nitrate levels above drinking water standards.
Minneapolis
Brooks: Grinding your teeth in 35W gridlock? Pity the business owners
It's going to be sweet when it's complete. But now? It feels exactly like getting sucked into a taffy puller.
East Metro
SUV driver dies in St. Croix County crash with semi
Authorities said alcohol was involved in the crash in Deer Park.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.