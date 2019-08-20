Mike Zimmer threw a giant bucket of calm the heck down on any notion of Kyle Sloter and his 137.1 preseason passer rating unseating Sean Mannion as the primary backup to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Asked if another statistically strong preseason has moved Sloter any closer to Mannion, the Vikings coach said, "I don't know. I don't know that you guys [media] know all the little details about what you see in how he goes and does the game.

"He's got to get a lot better in a lot of the other parts of being a quarterback. Making the right checks, getting people in the right formation, making sure the motion is there, not missing the time clock when it's 8 yards in front of you. There's a lot of things he has to get better at if he wants to be the backup quarterback."

Sloter, a third-year pro with nary an NFL regular-season snap to his credit, has completed 85% of his preseason passes (17 of 20) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Mannion, who has played 10 games with 53 passes and one start in four years with the Rams, has completed 66.7% of his preseason passes (18 of 27) with two touchdowns, one interception and a 96.2 passer rating.

Joseph returning to team drills

Linval Joseph, whose offseason shoulder surgery has limited him to individual drills only this summer, is expected to return to full practice duty this week, Zimmer said Tuesday.

Zimmer wouldn't say whether Joseph will play in the third preseason game on Saturday against visiting Arizona. No starters are expected to play in the preseason finale next week at Buffalo.

No timetable on special teams

As for a timetable on pulling the trigger on naming a kicker, punter and holder, Zimmer said that, well, there isn't one.

"I don't think we have a timeline right now," Zimmer said. "Let's just see where it goes and make sure we're right."

Three weeks before the regular season begins, the Vikings have two more preseason games to decide whether unproven Kaare Vedvik replaces kicker Dan Bailey or punter Matt Wile. Receiver Chad Beebe continues to work as the holder with Wile's status uncertain.

Be like Mike, guys

Praise for second-year player Mike Boone has spread from his full-throttle, dual-threat work at running back to his dogged efforts on special teams.

In fact, Zimmer used Boone as an example to follow for other young skill-position backups who are fighting to make the final 53-man roster.

"I was impressed with what [Boone] did [Sunday night] probably more so than what he did at running back," Zimmer said.

Boone played 49 snaps on offense, carrying the ball 21 times for 66 yards and catching one pass for 45 yards. He played six snaps on special teams as either a blocker or cover guy.

Zimmer said there's a chance Boone will be given an opportunity as a returner.

Unimpressed by backup receivers

Meanwhile, the young backup receivers aren't impressing Zimmer. At least not as consistently as he had hoped.

"They're hard to separate right now," he said. "When we talk about it in personnel meetings, it's, 'one guy has a good day and then he has a bad day.' The consistency of what they're trying to do is really hard to get a handle on. That's why I say these special teams, they need to get their rear ends going on that."

Role for Hercules

Undersized backup defensive tackle Hercules Mata'afa will have his duties more narrowly defined in Saturday's preseason game. He'll play only in nickel packages as an inside pass rusher.

"I want to see if he can just pass rush," Zimmer said. "I think that's what his role will be this year, if that is his role. So I got to find out if he can go in there and rush on third down."