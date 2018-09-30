Strikeouts. ERA. Innings pitched. WAR. The numbers all reveal the same thing, that Kyle Gibson has gone from being shaky to a being a stalwart of the Twins rotation.

Gibson on Saturday churned through the White Sox lineup with ease, limiting them to one run over six innings, while the Twins buried Chicago 8-3 in their penultimate game of the season.

In six innings, Gibson held the White Sox to three hits and three walks while striking out seven. Gibson gave up a run in the first inning on a RBI single by Omar Narvaez before locking in and retiring 11 of 12 White Sox batters. Gibson has had several stretches like this during his turnaround season.

After posting a 5.07 ERA in each of this previous two seasons, Gibson’s mark of 3.62 is the lowest of his career. He entered the game with a career high strikeout rate of 8.1 per nine innings. His 1962/3 innings are a career high. His WAR last season was 0.3. He entered Saturday with it at 3.5.

Gibson, 10-13, has succeeded through solid command of four pitches and the ability to throw them to all quadrants of the strike zone.

“As a manager, you want as many guys in the rotation you feel will give you a chance each and every time they take the ball,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said, “and Kyle certainly has done that this year.”

Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson

The Twins scored twice in the first inning before breaking the game open with six more in the second. Seven straight Twins reached base at one point during the second.

Grinding through

One thing Molitor has been pleased with is how his Twins have finished the season.

With no chance at the playoffs, several players have gained experience. Some have opened eyes. And, as a group, they have not showed many signs of packing it in.

And players are always playing for their careers.

“I think that’s part of what you try to do,” Molitor said. “You always feel like there’s something to play for, regardless of standings, months, all those type of things. There’s disappointment in our year, I think we all feel it, we all feel accountable for it, and yet to go out there and try to play as well as we can until they say we’re done, that’s what you want to see of your team. And I think we’ve responded pretty well to that challenge.”

Etc.

• The Twins have grounded into 88 double plays this season. Not only is that the fewest in baseball, it will be a club record for fewest in a season. The record is 93, achieved in 1965.

• Now pitcher Ervin Santana has injured his other middle finger. He was moving a box recently when he banged his left hand and damaged his middle finger. Santana, whose season was limited to 24⅔ innings because of surgery to remove calcium deposits from his right middle finger, now has a large bandage on his left middle finger. “When it’s very bad, it’s very bad,” Santana said.