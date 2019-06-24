KEEP THAT CARD

Nasa Hataoka: Runner-up in this event last year after posting a final-round 64 and losing in a playoff, Hataoka was well back to start Sunday at 5 over par. Then the 20-year-old from Japan struck magic again. She shot the round of the tournament, a bogey-free 7-under 65. A chip-in birdie on No. 1 — her 10th hole — was the highlight and helped vault her 40 spots up the leaderboard.

TOSS THAT CARD

Ariya Jutanugarn: The two-time major champion had a third trophy in her sights starting the day only one shot back. But the 23-year-old imploded down the stretch, playing the final 11 holes in 5 over. The Sunday 77 dropped her to 3 under for the tournament, tied for 10th.

ON THE COURSE WITH …

Nelly Korda: It sure feels like the 20-year-old is on the brink of a breakthrough. Korda survived a balky putter Sunday — she hit 13 greens in regulation, but two-putted 12 times — and shot 1 under to finish in a tie for third at 6 under. It’s her first career top-five finish. Until an “unfortunate” bogey on the par-5 15th that stalled her momentum, Korda was the hardest charger toward winner Hannah Green. “The more you have under your belt the better, especially under pressure,” Korda said. “Whenever you’re in contention ... [it] makes you feel good because all that hard work is finally paying off.”

WOMEN'S PGA MOMENT

More than an hour after the final group had teed off for the final round, Hazeltine’s practice and putting area was still drawing spectators. That’s because a handful of players who missed the cut — including Anna Nordqvist, Charley Hull, Bronte Law and Alison Lee — stuck around to use the venue rather than return home or head to Arkansas for this week’s LPGA event. “This place is a golfer’s dream,” Lee said. “Huge range, nice grass, good golf balls and a lot of targets to practice to. There’s so much history here and I want to take advantage.”

CHIP SHOTS

• Jimin Kang, the only one of nine LPGA teaching pros to make the cut, was presented with a crystal bowl for her finish. Kang, dressed in a bright yellow shirt and referee-inspired knee-high socks, posed for a celebratory picture with the trophy on her head.

• Defending champion Sung Hyun Park canned a long birdie putt on 18 to finish alone in second and was the only player in the field to record four below-par rounds.

• Eleven different LPGA players have won the past 11 majors.

KEY HOLE

Par-4, 412-yard No. 18: The closing hole is where the drama usually happens. That was indeed the case Sunday, the site of Park’s dramatic putt that put all the pressure on winner Hannah. Green. She swept in a clutch roll of her own, a 5½-footer for the title.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I feel like I won a golf tournament today. I’m so excited for her. It’s the same emotions. You didn’t do it yourself but, you know, you supported someone to realize that dream.”

– Seven-time LPGA major champion and fellow Aussie Karrie Webb on Green’s triumph.

TWEET OF THE DAY

“Hazeltine, I genuinely enjoyed you. @PGA thank you for setting the golf course to be as tough as possible. Loved it.”

— @daniellekang