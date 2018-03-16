Kirk Cousins owned the headlines Thursday when he signed his $84 million contract.

But his 5-month-old son, Cooper, had everyone swooning at the press conference.

The knit Vikings horns cap and megawatt toothless smile were too adorable to ignore.

Cooper scored a touchdown in a tweeted video Friday morning doing the "Skol" chant with his mom, Julie Hampton.

Cousins said he signed what he hoped would be a lifetime deal – “But the expectation is from both sides we raise our kids here and if everything goes as planned, we’ll be here a long, long time.”

Good for us. That would mean lots more of baby Cooper.