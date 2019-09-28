Key Wolves dates

Monday: Media Day.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Practice at the Taylor Center at Minnesota State Mankato before a return to Mayo Clinic Square for the rest of training camp.

Oct. 8, 10: First two of five preseason games — at Phoenix and at Golden State (at the Warriors’ new arena in San Francisco).

Oct. 13: Only home preseason game — vs. Maccabi Haifa of the Israeli Basketball Premier League.

Oct. 23: Season opener at Brooklyn.

Oct. 27: Home opener vs. Miami.