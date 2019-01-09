The Cleveland Browns chose Freddie Kitchens as their head coach Wednesday, meaning the other finalist, Kevin Stefanski, will return to the Vikings as offensive coordinator.

Stefanski, 36, was the interim offensive coordinator during the final month of the season, but his contract with the team expired on Tuesday. He had been offered the full-time job last week by coach Mike Zimmer and will accept it, an NFL source confirmed.

He first interviewed for the Browns job on Thursday, and did well enough to merit a second interview this week.

Stefanski took over play-calling duties with three weeks left in the season after the team fired John DeFilippo. He has been with the Vikings since 2006, and is the longest-tenured assistant coach on the team’s staff. He first interviewed for the Vikings’ coordinator position last year, and was thought to be the favorite until the team hired DeFilippo.

After doing so, the Vikings blocked Stefanski from joining Pat Shurmur in New York and becoming the Giants’ offensive coordinator, keeping him as their quarterbacks coach before promoting him in the wake of DeFilippo’s dismissal Dec. 11.

The Vikings ran for 220 yards in a 41-17 victory over the Dolphins in Stefanski’s first game as a play-caller, but got off to slow starts in a 27-9 Dec. 23 win in Detroit and a 24-10 Dec. 30 loss to the Bears that cost them a playoff spot. In his postseason news conference Jan. 3, Zimmer praised the job Stefanski had done in DeFilippo’s stead.

“I thought he did a good job for the three weeks that we were in a tough situation that we had to do,” Zimmer said. “It’s fair to the organization, to myself, to the fans, that we look at everybody.”

The status of special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, whose contract expired Tuesday, remained unknown.