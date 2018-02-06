For those who still look back on the late 1990s to early 2000s Timberwolves with fond nostalgia — they did make the playoffs eight years in a row from 1997-2004, after all — the ringleader of those great teams is staging a reunion of sorts Tuesday night.

Kevin Garnett, unquestionably the most accomplished player in franchise history, will have Troy Hudson, Gary Trent and Trenton Hassell on his “Area 21” TNT show. All three were key members of various Wolves playoff teams — Hudson as a streaky-shooting scoring point guard, Trent as a rugged post scorer off the bench and Hassell as a wing defensive stopper.

The segments typically run during TNT’s game broadcasts, which Tuesday involves a Wizards/76ers first game and a Thunder/Warriors doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m.

You can also check out the Area 21 Facebook page.