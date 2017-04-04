Kendall Jenner’s consumer-driven message of unity has stirred up a good amount of dissent on its own.

Jenner’s new protest-themed Pepsi ad was shredded to bits on social media Tuesday, by critics who believed that Jenner and Pepsi were appropriating protest culture to shill soda.

In the commercial, Jenner, a blonde wig perched atop her head, poses for a photo shoot as sign-carrying marchers take to the street.

Encouraged by one of the marchers, Jenner pulls the wig from her head, strides through the crowd, and brings peace to the raucous scene by handing a police officer a can of Pepsi.

Pepsi via YouTube The long version of a new ad with Kendall Jenner for Pepsi that was released Tuesday.

Responses to the ad were anything but peaceful. The Huffington Post's headline summed up the reaction: "Kendall Jenner's New Pepsi Ad Is So Tone-Deaf It Hurts."

The Twitterati were just as displeased:

Kendall Jenner gives a Pepsi to a cop and rids the world of -isms. Y'all can go somewhere with this tone-deaf, shallow and over-produced ad. pic.twitter.com/CEr4cAw3Ld — Taryn Finley (@_TARYNitUP) April 4, 2017

Kendall Jenner & Pepsi



Two nouns that should never be used in conjunction with the resistance movement. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) April 4, 2017

PepsiCo cares about your millennial social activism. That's why we're introducing *checks clipboard* Kendall Jenner high-fiving cops. — Cinna (@Cinnamon_Bruns) April 4, 2017

At least if Jenner ends up eating crow, she’ll have a nice, refreshing beverage to wash it down with.

Read original story at the Wrap: Kendall Jenner Shredded Over Protest-Themed Pepsi Ad (Video)