Kathy Griffin is back in the headlines, this time for shaving her head in support of her sister’s battle with cancer.

New York Magazine’s Yashar Ali first posted the pictures of the Emmy Award winner’s freshly shaven head on Monday with the caption, “In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to @AmericanCancer.”

In one picture, Griffin’s mother rubs the comedian’s head. In the other photo, it looks like Griffin is topless while holding her bald head. According to Us Weekly, Griffin has not spoken publicly about her sister’s battle with cancer. People reported that in 2014, her brother Gary died at age 63 after battling stage-four esophageal cancer for more than two years.

Griffins’ mother, Maggie, later tweeted, “My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being.”

Griffin was recently in the news for a photograph that depicted Griffin holding what appeared to be the bloody, severed head of President Trump. Griffin later issued an apology, saying that she went “way too far,” but the backlash persisted, with CNN dropping Griffin as co-host of its annual New Year’s Eve broadcast and upcoming shows from Griffin’s tour canceled as a result. She said she was being investigated by the Secret Service. On Friday, she said she was no longer under investigation and has been “completely exonerated.”

A spokesperson for Griffin has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

See the photos below.