Karl-Anthony Towns is from New Jersey. He roots for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sunday night he tried to be magnamimous.

It didn't sit well with some Vikings' fans, who apparently thought it was wrong the Timberwolves star to root for a team from near where he grew up.

We've Embiided .... er embedded ... some of the reaction tweets here:

A few people understood where KAT's head was at.

And some people will be willing to forgive and forget, with a condition:

We're going to assume that Towns won't say, down the road, that he's leaving town because of the way Minnesota fans reacted after the Eagles beat the Vikings for the NFC title back in 2018.

We're right, right?

Older Post

Brady looks good in warmups, starts for Patriots in AFC Championship Game

Newer Post

'Part-Minnesotan' Tom Brady milked cows in rural Todd County