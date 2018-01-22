Karl-Anthony Towns is from New Jersey. He roots for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sunday night he tried to be magnamimous.

Congrats Vikings on a great season as well - much love, Minneapolis! But, I gotta go with the Birds, born and bred a fan #FlyEaglesFly ï¿½ï¿½ — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 22, 2018

It didn't sit well with some Vikings' fans, who apparently thought it was wrong the Timberwolves star to root for a team from near where he grew up.

We've Embiided .... er embedded ... some of the reaction tweets here:

Not today Karl. Give us a day or 2. We’re used to this but it takes some time — DHG (@UmdPenaltyBox) January 22, 2018

Start playing better defense — Reed Bakken (@ReedBakken) January 22, 2018

Joel Embiid is your dad — Garvey (@garveybuns) January 22, 2018

You forget what town you play In? Bout to get booed next home game just watch.. PS: would be nice if yah played some D consistently. Like your favorite eagles. ï¿½ï¿½ — Brad Hagen (@Skoldier651) January 22, 2018

I’d take Blake over you. Come into Minnesota and cheer for Anyone else? Get rid of him. — Kyle TeBeest (@tebeest3) January 22, 2018

did he really just tweet this? i say throw snowballs at him next home game to give him some real philly love — Jordan (@jtrain991) January 22, 2018

You should learn from your Eagles and play some defense. — Ethan Hedberg (@ethan_hedberg) January 22, 2018

Extremely tone deaf tweet. Learn how to be a leader from Jimmy. This was not a good move. — lee burg (@burgmedia) January 22, 2018

Ouch. Feels like you just threw a can of beer at me. — Mara (@marakevyn) January 22, 2018

A few people understood where KAT's head was at.

I dont blame you Kat. I'd still be a Vikings fan through and through if I were a pro athlete playing somewhere other than my home state. Good luck to your Eagles. — Eric (@ATLVike) January 22, 2018

Vikings fans are sensitive as hell. Why in the hell would he not root for his childhood team? Sure, athletes will support other teams in their city but they aren’t going to pick them over the teams they’ve loved since a kid. — CJ (@CJ_3KC) January 22, 2018

@KarlTowns ...folks are RIDICULOUS!!! You can root for your childhood team no matter who they are...I’ve pretty much lived in MN, minus Marine Corps tour since I was a teenager..life long Cowboy fan....never have owned anything Viking and I’ve survived. Grow up folks! Go Wolves — Dave Williams (@Williams01Dave) January 22, 2018

So many fans out here hating when all he is doing is rooting for his hometown team. Have to respect that, no need to be childish about it. #AllEyesNorth — Austin Standfield (@13ubbles_) January 22, 2018

And some people will be willing to forgive and forget, with a condition:

It's all good, KAT. People's hearts are broken (mine included). No need to take it out on you for cheering on your childhood team. Stay focused and get our Wolves to the playoffs! ï¿½ï¿½ — Chris Shannon (@NorthSacBeat) January 22, 2018

We're going to assume that Towns won't say, down the road, that he's leaving town because of the way Minnesota fans reacted after the Eagles beat the Vikings for the NFC title back in 2018.

We're right, right?