Cory Hepola from the Wolves' radio home of WCCO Radio, caught up with Karl-Anthony Towns at his basketball camp Thursday and gave us a glimpse into KAT's thought process on a number of subjects.

On the Wolves' success in Las Vegas, where the Summer League team went 6-1: "I think they gave up too many secrets in one go-round. … It's going to be fun to be a Timberwolves fan and it's going to be fun for me to have a coach that's going to allow me to use all my talent."

That was a reference of course to Ryan Saunders, who Towns called "the best communicator in the NBA." And it wasn't the only time he compared the new regime favorably to Tom Thibodeau.

"The culture we're building here is very special," he said. "I'm very glad we're introducing [Jarrett] Culver and [Jaylen] Nowell to a culture that we possess now. I don't think the situation before would have been very beneficial to them."

