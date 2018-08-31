TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS

Colin Kaepernick's grievance against the NFL is going to trial, an arbitrator ruled Thursday, which is bad news for the league on multiple levels. It's hard to imagine the NFL looking good when faced with evidence that it colluded against the former 49ers QB.

WATCH THIS

Wisconsin is a legitimate national title contender this season. There's a very good chance the Badgers will mess something up along the way, but it's not likely to happen in the opener against Western Kentucky (8 p.m., ESPN).

RANDOM FANDOM

"One batter before the Kipnis HR, Alonzo hit what looked like a sure inning ending DP ball right to shortstop, and the inning is over, with Twins still with 2-1 lead. Oh, wait, our shortstop was not where they have been playing for the last 140 years, he was in short right field."

"ritterj" commenting on startribune.com.

TWEETED

"#Twins acquire C Chris Gimenez from #Cubs in exchange for C Bobby Wilson. I predicted the #Twins would reacquire Gimenez way back in May, but better late than never."

@MLBDeadlineNews