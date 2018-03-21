The murder and manslaughter charges against Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor give a moment-by-moment account of events at the scene when Justine Ruszczyk Damond was shot on the night of July 15, 2017. Here’s a breakdown of what happened that night as well as in the months that followed:

On the night of July 15, 2017

Damond calls 911 and reports hearing the screaming of a woman in the alley behind her house either having sex or being raped. She says the incident has been going on for a while.

Related story 911 call transcript: Justine Damond called in possible rape

911 dispatch contacts the squad car of officers Noor and Matthew Harrity about a “female screaming behind building.”

The squad car is dispatched to Damond’s home, 5024 Washburn Av. S., for “UNK TRBL,” which is police shorthand meaning “unknown trouble.” With Harrity driving, the car leaves for the Damond home less than 4 miles away.

Damond calls 911 again, expressing concern that police have yet to arrive and possibly thinking she had given dispatch the incorrect address.

Officers are told by dispatch about Damond’s second call and are asked when they will arrive.

Damond calls fiancé Don Damond, whom she has been in touch with about the noises, and ends the conversation 1 minute and 41 seconds later after telling him that police have arrived.

The squad car enters the alley and slowly heads south with headlights off, but with its driver’s-side spotlight turned on.

Noor enters “Code 4” into the squad car’s computer, telling dispatch and other officers they found nothing suspicious. Squad car stops when officers encounter a bicyclist at the end of the alley just as they are about to leave to back up officers on a different call.

Harrity hears a voice, a thump behind him and catches a glimpse of a person’s head and shoulders. He said he felt startled, feared for his life and drew his gun next to his rib cage.

A shot is fired. Harrity sees Noor with his right arm extended toward him. Harrity looks out his window and sees Damond. She has one hand near her abdomen and says, “I’m dying” or “I’m dead.”

Related story Justine Damond fatally shot through door of Minneapolis police car, sources say

Body cameras, activated for the first time on this call, show the two officers standing over Damond.

Related story Failure to turn on body cameras flouted Minneapolis police policy

Harrity radios, “Shots fired, one down,” and calls for immediate assistance from emergency medical personnel. Damond is shot in the abdomen.

Harrity radios that he is beginning CPR on Damond.

Noor takes over CPR.

Arriving paramedics try in vain to revive Damond. She is declared dead in the alley.

In the months that followed

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) turns over the results of its investigation to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, who will make the decision on whether to charge Noor in Damond’s death. Freeman says he will make a decision by year’s end.

Freeman is caught on tape telling activists that he hasn’t charged the case because he doesn’t have enough evidence, blaming investigators. He later apologizes for the remarks.

Damond’s family in Australia openly expresses concern about the quality of the BCA investigation. Gov. Mark Dayton defends the BCA’s work.

Freeman announces that he needs more time to make a decision.

Freeman convenes a grand jury to gather more evidence, but asserts he will make the charging decision. He previously said he would no longer convene grand juries in such cases.

Noor is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Damond’s death; he is no longer with the police department.

Related story Charges against officer Noor resound around Mpls., world