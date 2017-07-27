– Zack Granite saw a way out of the mess the Twins were in. He saw his opportunity to capitalize on a Dodger mistake, to end a dangerous inning, to preserve the Twins’ precarious lead.

He was wrong.

The Twins’ rookie center fielder, as he made a running catch to corral Logan Forsythe’s shallow fly ball during an L.A. eighth-inning rally on Wednesday, spotted Dodgers baserunner Kike Hernandez scrambling to get back to first base. Granite fired the ball ahead of Hernandez — to a vacant base. Joe Mauer was lined up near the pitcher’s mound to cut off a possible throw to the plate, and Granite’s instinctive throw to first simply rolled untouched into the Twins’ dugout, scoring Justin Turner with the tying run of an eventual 6-5 victory by Los Angeles in the most shocking, painful way possible.

Granite’s mistake only tied the game, but the Dodgers wasted no time finishing off the Twins for the third straight night just an inning later. Austin Barnes hit a one-out single off Kintzler to right field, and Chris Taylor followed with a hit that glanced off Jorge Polanco’s glove as he dove for it. With two outs, Justin Turner smacked a 3-2 pitch into left field, setting off a euphoric celebration by the Dodgers and their packed house of 50,941, the biggest crowd to watch the Twins since the Metrodome’s final game in the 2009 ALDS.

The game was originally supposed to be a Battle of the Pitching All-Stars, then morphed into Ervin Santana’s Big Adventure, and finally thudded to a Twins-swept calamity. Minnesota dropped 5 1/2 games behind Cleveland in the AL Central, four games behind the Royals for the final wild-card spot, and, with their fourth consecutive loss, to a season-worst two games below .500 at 49-51.

Santana shrugged off a pair of long, loud, lofty — but lonely — home runs, and pitched like an All-Star until his final pitch. That one, though, was a fastball that Chase Utley bounced off the center-field fence with two outs in the seventh, scoring two more runs and setting up Minnesota’s nightmare finish.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana looks up after being removed during the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

The Dodgers had handed Minnesota a break, electing to move Alex Wood, like Santana an All-Star earlier this month, back to Friday’s game against the Giants, allowing the Twins to take aim at Dodgers rookie Brock Stewart instead. They did, scoring the game’s first five runs with a little help from the Los Angeles defense to take the franchise’s biggest lead ever at Dodger Stadium in nine previous games, counting three in the 1965 World Series. Stewart looked up to the task for a couple of innings, recording seven outs in seven batters to open the game. But when Jason Castro singled in the third inning, the Dodgers made an important mistake. Santana squared around and laid down a well-placed sacrifice bunt, but catcher Yasmani Grandal tried to throw out Castro. His throw was wild, Castro was safe, and Castro scored moments later when Granite doubled down the right field line, giving the rookie a seven-game hitting streak. Joe Mauer followed with a single that scored both runners.

An inning later, the Twins mounted a two-out rally, again helped by a Dodger misplay. After Castro drew a two-out walk, Santana hit a routine grounder to second base. But instead of ending the inning, Logan Forsythe allowed the ball to roll past his glove, extending the inning. Ross Stripling replaced Stewart, and Brian Dozier greeted him with a double to right, scoring both runners and giving the Twins a 5-0 lead, their biggest ever at Dodger Stadium.

It also made Santana the first Twins pitcher to score twice in a game in 45 years, dating back to Bert Blyleven on May 25, 1972. It appeared that would be all the support that Santana needed, since he had the Dodgers off-balance all night. His only mistakes: 93-mph fastballs to Joc Pederson in the fourth inning, and Yasiel Puig in the fifth, pitches that landed several rows deep in the bleachers, Pederson’s in right field, a 409-foot blast, and Puig’s in left.

But the Dodgers don’t have 71 wins already by accident, and they finished with a flourish, scoring twice in the seventh, once in the eighth, and the knockout punch in the ninth.