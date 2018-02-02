In addition to hanging out at Manny's Steakhouse and Paisley Park, Justin Timberlake also made a local Target run in a stunt to promote his new album while in town this week.

The superstar, who is gearing up for his big halftime performance at the Super Bowl this weekend, snuck in through the back entrance of the Target store at St. Paul's Midway to record a short video posted on his Instagram this afternoon.

Wearing a gray stocking cap and a blue plaid shirt, he spoke in a hushed voice and ducked around the aisles with a red cart filled with socks, PJ Masks (his son apparently loves them), and Fruity Pebbles.

Timberlake signed five copies of his new album, "Man of the Woods," which was released today. He left them with the store manager and said the first five fans to go that store and to say the code work "aardvark" to the store manager would get one of those signed copies of his album for free.

He did not apparently interact with any customers during his quick visit.

But the Instagram post garnered more than 750,000 views in the first 45 minutes after it was posted. And the signed albums were quickly snatched up by five fans, who were also given $5 Target gift cards.

Target, which has partnered with Timberlake in the past, is selling an exclusive version of his album that includes different cover art, a bonus poster and a digital download of the album.

Timberake is one of the Minneapolis-based retailer's top selling music artists of all time.