– Breathtakingly beautiful as always but unusually benign Friday, Pebble Beach Golf Links surrendered birdies by the bunch in the 119th U.S. Open, one that was anything but a slog to merely get under par.

When the sun finally set beyond Stillwater Cove after a cool, overcast day, 2013 U.S. Open champion Justin Rose led four other competitors — including two-time major winner Louis Oosthuizen and Rickie Fowler, who has never won one — by a shot with his 6-under-par 65.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka shot a 2-under 69 that tied him for 16TH.

In five previous U.S. Opens held at Pebble Beach dating to 1972, seven scores of 66 or better were recorded.

On Thursday, there were five of them alone.

Rose’s 65 tied Tiger Woods for the lowest score in a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Woods went that low in 2000’s opening round on his way to a record-setting, 15-stroke victory.

Rose tied that 65 with a birdie on the closing 18th hole that finishes along the Pacific Ocean on a day when Rose played in a group with Woods and Jordan Spieth.

Rose said he was aware Woods’ record 65 was in sight and said to himself, “This would be kind of cool, in front of the great man himself.”

Rose won his only major at that 2013 U.S. Open near Philadelphia at Merion Golf Club, a course that rewarded accuracy over length and power.

Pebble Beach isn’t all that different.

“They both have their quirks, for sure,” said the 38-year-old Englishman, ranked No. 4 in the world. “At any U.S. Open you have to manage your game. It’s not length, it’s keeping the ball below the hole. I don’t know if a did a good job at anything today, except for scrambling.”

Rose said he was “inspired” by Merion’s classic design, old-school vibe and limited length.

“It’s hard not to fall in love with Pebble Beach, too,” he said.

As for Woods, he shot a 1-under 70 that he called a “grind” and that left him tied for 28th.

He said Pebble Beach requires players to go low on the course’s first seven holes.

“Then it’s a fight,” he said, “and I proved it today.”

Rose played those first seven holes — ending with the short par-3 downhill oceanside — in 4 under par while Fowler played them in 3 under.

Woods played them in 1 under after making a double-bogey five at the par-3 fifth hole.

World No. 1 Brooks Koepka, looking for his third consecutive U.S. Open title and his second in a row after winning last month’s PGA Championship and tying for second behind Woods at the Masters, was one of 12 golfers to shoot 2 under 69. That group also includes Graeme McDowell, who won the last U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in 2010, as well as Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Matt Kuchar and Jon Rahm.

The 156-player field that teed off Thursday includes 35 players — including Koepka and five-time major winner Phil Mickelson — who have committed to play in next month’s inaugural 3M Championship at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Players have until 4 p.m. Twin Cities time on June 28 to commit or withdraw.

Another one of those golfers headed to Blaine is Jason Day, the 2015 PGA Championship winner from Australia. Admitting he has underworked and underachieved, Day now has veteran caddie Steve Williams on his bag to help him win more. Williams was Woods’ caddie for 12 years and also has worked for Adam Scott, Ray Floyd and Greg Norman.

“I think in certain situations, when it comes down to the crunch, he’ll be able to calm me down,” said Day, who shot 70 but didn’t make many putts. “He’s won like 15 majors or something and 150 events. That’s a lot of tournament wins and a lot of experience.”

South African amateur and Auburn University’s Jovan Rebula shot a one-under-par 70 Thursday. He’s two-time U.S. Open winner Ernie Els’ nephew.

“He’s starting to hit it past me, finally,” said Els, who shot a 75. “I would never in my wildest dreams have thought that I’d still be playing and he’d be playing with me at a U.S. Open.”