Eden Prairie linebacker Justice Sullivan will play football for Iowa, he announced Sunday.
It’s an especially interesting choice because his father, Jake Sullivan, was a Big 12 basketball standout for Iowa State after playing for Tartan in high school.
“I guess I am a Hawkeye for the next few years!” Jake Sullivan tweeted.
Justice Sullivan, 6-2 and 225 pounds, was a preseason All-Metro selection by the Star Tribune. He was born in Ghana and adopted by Jake Sullivan and his wife, Janel, at age 8.
The Gophers were among the teams pursuing Justice Sullivan and offered him a scholarship in February.
