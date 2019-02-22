Big Ten football teams are lining up to woo Eden Prairie sophomore Justice Sullivan, with Iowa making a recent scholarship offer, and the Gophers adding theirs Thursday night.

Blessed to receive my second OFFER from University Of Minnesota!! #RTB pic.twitter.com/MZTrwbYTio — justice sullivan (@justicesulliv11) February 22, 2019

Sullivan is the son of Jake Sullivan, who was a standout basketball player at Tartan and Iowa State and the subject of Chip Scoggins’ remarkable profile earlier this month in the Star Tribune.

Jake and his wife, Janel, adopted Justice from Ghana and have seen him grow into an ‘A’ student and multi-talented athlete. In track, he competes in the 100-yard dash, high jump and shot put. He started for Eden Prairie’s state runner up team as a 6-2, 215-pound defensive end.

He figures to have offers from across the country in coming months, so it'll be interesting to see where he eventually signs.