Kraus-Anderson launches Elliot Park project as other plans gain steam

The paint is barely dry at Kraus-Anderson's HQ Apartments, a 17-story tower at 818 Portland Av. S. in the Elliot Park neighborhood in downtown Minneapolis and several other apartment projects are moving through the planning process.

On Thursday, the Elliot Park Neighborhood association's building, land-use and housing committee heard about several proposals, including 61 income-restricted studio apartments in a four-story building that's being designed by MSR Design and is known as the House of Charity project.

Sherman Associates and ESG also discussed its plans to build apartments on the Thrivent headquarters site and Don Gerberding, Master Properties, rolled out his plans to convert the historic Troy Building into 24 rental apartments.

Ryan Cos., the Community Housing Development Corp. (CHDC) and First Covenant Church of Minneapolis are already about to break ground next month on a $35 million-plus mixed-use project that would include workforce rentals near U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kraus-Anderson created a $175 million redevelopment of a full city block that includes 306 apartments in the 17-story tower, a 168-room hotel that will open this fall, a brewery that opened last month and new headquarters for the company.

The apartments are owned by Kraus-Anderson and will be managed by Saturday Properties. It was designed by Elness Swenson Graham (ESG) Architects Inc. and features "a unique spy theme with top secret martini bar, hidden door library and luxury amenities such as gym-quality fitness and pool deck."

Several street-level, walkout units will front Portland Avenue. A fitness facility faces the courtyard and activates the west side of the first floor and there are several "hang out" spaces on the ninth floor, including a full demonstration kitchen and bar, multiple TV and game areas.

Apartment floor plans range from studios to three-bedroom penthouses with high ceilings, quartz counters and rustic columns. The company said the first tenants moved in on March 1 and the building is now 20 percent leased.

