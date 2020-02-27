A judge in St. Paul Thursday gave Minnesota’s attorney general more time to investigate a fight over the future of Bremer Financial Corp., which runs the state’s fourth-largest bank, and took several steps to wrangle the lawsuits that have emerged from it.

The judge appointed a former federal prosecutor to act as a “special master” to manage the three separate cases, set May 15 for a court hearing to consider motions on the cases and gave the sides 150 days to conduct investigations and interviews. The attorney general’s investigation has no deadline, however.

“I want this moving along,” Ramsey County District Judge Jennifer Frisch said at a meeting of about 20 lawyers involved in myriad litigation and investigations.

Bremer Financial since last summer has sought to slow efforts by its majority owner, the Otto Bremer Trust, to put the firm up for sale. Frisch sided with the company by allowing its shareholder meeting to proceed in April, something the Trust had argued should wait until a decision is made about its efforts to bring on new shareholders.

Separately, the Trust disclosed that one of its three trustees, Charlotte Johnson, decided to resign from the Bremer Financial board. No explanation was given.

The battle is rooted in Bremer Financial’s status as the only bank company in the U.S. owned by a charity, a legacy of wishes that founder Otto Bremer set forth in the 1940s. Amid the maneuvering for the two St. Paul-based institutions, the banking industry broadly is undergoing a wave of mergers and deals shaped by executives contending with the pressure and costs of technological change.

A potential buyer approached Bremer Financial last spring but didn’t make an offer. Executives subsequently disclosed that approach to board members, including the three trustees of the Otto Bremer Trust. That disclosure led the trustees to undertake their own efforts to obtain the valuations and prospective buyers for the bank.

By midsummer, according to court filings, trustees were pressing the bank’s executives and other board members to back their plan to more aggressively seek buyers. The split in tactics widened and spilled into the open in late October when trustees announced, separately from the bank’s executives and board, that they might sell the bank.

A few weeks later, Bremer Financial sued Bremer Trust and the trustees. Other lawsuits followed, from Bremer Financial’s employee shareholders and some of the outside investors Bremer Trust attracted to purchase small stakes in Bremer Financial.

Heading into Thursday’s meeting, Bremer Trust lawyers asked Frisch to expedite legal matters and narrow her focus to whether the outside investors, chiefly hedge funds, are rightful shareholders in Bremer Financial and can participate in director elections.

Frisch declined to make a ruling. And in allowing this year’s shareholder to meeting to proceed with the status of the outside shareholders unresolved, the judge effectively delayed the Trust’s attempt to take control of the board.

Frisch appointed Andy Luger, a former U.S. Attorney for Minnesota and longtime federal prosecutor, as a special master to over see the various cases and voluminous filings they are producing.

Carol Washington, an assistant Minnesota attorney general, and two other state lawyers, didn’t speak substantively on the investigation, other than to ask for more time. The AG’s office is thought to be looking at, among other things, if the foundation has been acting more like a financial institution than a charitable foundation, with some of its grant-and-loan programs, as well as executive compensation.