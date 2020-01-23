Joey Kramer/ AP photo by Jeff Christensen

A Massachusetts judge has denied founding Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer a chance to perform with the Rock Hall of Fame band at two Grammy-related events this weekend.

Because he was injured, Kramer was forced to recently “audition” for his own job of 50 years, and he apparently failed. So, Aerosmith plans to use a temporary replacement.

Plymouth County Superior Court Judge Mark Gildea denied Kramer’s request to order the band to let him participate in Friday’s MusiCares benefit honoring Aerosmith and on Sunday’s Grammy Awards when the band is expected to perform its 1986 hit “Walk This Way” with Run D.M.C.

Kramer issued a statement late Wednesday:

“Although I’m extremely disappointed by the Judge’s ruling today, I respect it. I knew filing a lawsuit was a bit of an uphill battle considering that the corporate documents don’t reference any process for a band member returning from an injury or illness. However, the band waited until Jan. 15 to tell me that they weren’t letting me play at the awards ceremonies this week. I can hold my head high knowing that I did the right thing.

“The truth speaks for itself. Ever since I injured my foot last August and went through many hours of physical therapy to heal, not once did the band in its entirety offer to rehearse with me. That is a fact. I was also sent the full rehearsal schedule on Jan. 18 and flew to LA the next day to rehearse and have many texts and emails stating the band can’t wait for my return…. When I showed up to rehearse, I was greeted by two security guards who prohibited me from entering.”

When Kramer injured his shoulder last year, his drum tech filled in for a few gigs during Aerosmith’s residency in Las Vegas in April. Kramer did, however, perform in July at the Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee.

On Tuesday, the other four members of Aerosmith – Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford – issued a statement, that said, in part:

"Joey Kramer is our brother; his well-being is of paramount importance to us. However, he has not been emotionally and physically able to perform with the band, by his own admission, for the last 6 months. We have missed him and have encouraged him to rejoin us to play many times but apparently he has not felt ready to do so…. We are bonded together by much more than our time on stage."