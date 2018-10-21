By CHRIS HINE

DALLAS – Timberwolves rookie Josh Okogie wasn’t nervous when coach Tom Thibodeau told him he would be starting in the place of the resting Jimmy Butler.



Okogie said his time playing with the first unit during the preseason was enough preparation for his NBA regular-season debut on Saturday in the Mavericks’ 140-136 victory over the Wolves.



Okogie didn’t have a small role either after not getting a minute in the first two games of the season. He ended up playing over 28 minutes and it likely would have been more had he not picked up his fifth foul in the third quarter.



“I knew where to pick my spots and what my role is when I’m on the court with them,” Okogie said. “I came in the game ready to make an impact. I knew I just had to come to the game, rebound, do the dirty stuff, let the others shine.”



Okogie picked up six points on 2 of 5 shooting while grabbing five rebounds.



Coach Tom Thibodeau said Okogie was "good" on Saturday. Karl-Anthony Towns said Okogie fit in “amazing."



“I thought he gave us great energy,” Towns said. “His defensive presence was there. He’s playing tremendously hard and that’s what you need. You need someone running around like a chicken with no head.”



Instead of complaining about his foul calls, multiple times Okogie approached the referees and seemed to have a constructive dialogue with them about what he did wrong, ending one conversation with an official with a head nod and a thumbs up. Okogie said that’s all part of the learning process of being an NBA rookie.



“I got to adjust to the refs and adjust to how they call things,” Okogie said. “Adjust my play and my defense according to how they call and I’ll be all right. But the biggest thing is I was aggressive, that’s all I can ask for.”