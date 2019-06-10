Jorge Polanco of the Twins leads American League shortstops in fan balloting for the All-Star Game.

Polanco has 395,210 votes, a margin of 66,000 more than runner-up Carlos Correa of the Astros.

Under the new balloting system, the top three vote-getters will be in a one-day runoff for the starting spots.

Other Twins are positioned to make the cut.

C.J. Cron is second at first base, trailing leader Luke Voit of the Yankees by 90,000 votes.

Jason Castro is third in voting among catchers, with Gary Sanchez of the Yankees holding a runaway lead.

Nelson Cruz is third at designated hitter behind J.D. Martinez of the Red Sox and Hunter Pence of Texas.

At second, Jonathan Schoop is fourth as Tommy La Stella of the Angels and Jose Altuve of the Astros battle for the voting lead.

Marwin Gonzalez is seventh in voting at third base, a position led with a wide margin by Alex Bregman of the Astros.

Mike Trout of the Angels has the most All-Star votes (951,002) and leads outfield balloting. Eddie Rosario is fifth, Max Kepler 10th and Byron Buxton 11th.

The voting in the “primary” stage of the balloting ends June 21. The top three vote-getters at each position (top nine outfielders) move to the “Starters Election,” which starts on June 26 and runs for 28 hours.

The All-Star starters will be announced Thursday, June 27 at 7 p.m.; pitchers and reserves will be announced Sunday, June 30.

The All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 9, in Cleveland.