WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE

MLS: D.C. United at New York City, 3:55 p.m. Saturday, Twitter.com (in English) / Univision (in Spanish). Most of the soccer world is focused on international soccer this weekend, but MLS plays on. NYC hasn’t won in four games and is coming off an ugly home loss to New England on Wednesday. D.C. United, which hosts Minnesota United on Wednesday, is going the other direction and climbing in the standings.