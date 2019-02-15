WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE

Liga MX: América at Pumas, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Univision. These two Mexico City-based teams are always hated rivals, but the rivalry was heightened last week when América acquired Chilean striker Nico Castillo, who was last seen in Mexico wearing Pumas colors. Fans of Pumas, the university team in town, are used to feeling like more successful América's little brothers. But having Castillo rub it in should heighten this cross-town battle.