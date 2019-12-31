A joint funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday for three members of a western Minnesota family who died after accidentally inhaling toxic fumes from a grain silo.

The tragic farm accident on Dec. 21 in Millerville Township killed 11-year-old Alex Boesl; Alex’s father, Curt Boesl, 47; and an uncle, Steven Boesl, 49.

Alex and his father were working in the top of the silo on the dairy farm on Gravel Pit Road NW. when they were overcome by the fumes, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Another son noticed the two were down and called 911; he also called his uncle, who lived nearby and who, upon arrival, climbed into the silo to try to save his brother and nephew. Steven Boesl was then himself overcome and died at the scene. Curt Boesl died Sunday morning and Alex died days later at a Minneapolis hospital.

A funeral service for all three was scheduled for 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Millerville, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. at the church. Visitations also were held Monday at the church.

The family has requested no media coverage of the service.

Family members say that in lieu of flowers, they plan to plant trees in memory of the three.

Community members in Millerville, a Douglas County town of about 100 residents, have rallied around the Boesl families as they mourn for the brothers and now Alex. A GoFundMe account set up to be split between the two families had raised about $103,100 by Sunday night.