Post time: 12:45 pm. Best bet: A P Is Loose (3rd race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 2, (1,2,5,6,8,9/8/All/5,9), $48.

1 1 Mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Starship Impulse (Stevens, Litfin)123/5-1

2: Racing for Chasen (Canchari, Gordon)123/12-1

3: One Putt Par (Lindsay, Diodoro)123/8-1

4: Elevenpoint River (Hamilton, Hornsby)123/4-1

5: Laura Ray (Mawing, Hornsby)123/8-1

6: Roxy Rocket (Hernandez, Rengstorf)123/7-2

7: Memories Galore (Eikleberry, Robertson)123/2-1

MEMORIES GALORE goes back to square one with the drop in class off the turf. Outside post works in her favor, sitting on the heels of the inside speed. ELEVENPOINT RIVER is always in the mix and will be biding her time from midpack. STARSHIP IMPULSE will get the rabbit duties with the inside draw and her quick turn of foot.

2 5½ Furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: On Second Thought (Lindsay, Bethke)118/8-1

2: Gopher Gold (Mawing, Sharp)118/5-1

3: Timber Lady (Bedford, McKinley)110/10-1

4: Talent and Tricks (Escobar, Backhaus)118/15-1

5: Ima Harley Too (Mojica, Robertson)118/3-1

6: Blue Eclipse (Hernandez, Berndt)118/4-1

7: Raisin Candy Bar (Goodwin, Backhaus)118/15-1

8: Hold the Spice (Butler, Rhone)118/9-2

9: General Miles (Eikleberry, Tracy, Jr.)118/6-1

IMA HARLEY TOO is a first-timer out of the Robertson barn and supports some quick morning drills. BLUE ECLIPSE has two show efforts in her two starts, and looks to be the best of the runners with a race under their belt. GOPHER GOLD has had some growing pains in his three starts, but price might be right.

3 About 7½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Where’s Jordan (Mawing, Peters)119/5-1

2: War General Too (Hamilton, Pearson)121/12-1

3: Conquest Sure Shot (Goncalves, House)123/7-2

4: Shweet Persuasion (Thompson, Donlin)119/8-1

5: Teddy Time (Eikleberry, Robertson)123/3-1

6: Consumerconfidence (Lindsay, Davis)119/8-1

7: Mr Wild Kitty (Stevens, Oliver)121/15-1

8: A P Is Loose (Butler, Robertson)121/5-2

9: Rocket Joe Copper (Mojica, Bolinger)119/9-2

A P IS LOOSE has a knack of getting to the wire in time, and is talented enough to get his third straight win from off the pace. TEDDY TIME got up in time last out to get the win after a long dry spell. Late runner hopes for a hotly contested pace. ROCKET JOE COPPER was a whisker short to Teddy Time last out. Jockey Mojica will be pushing forward from the bell.

4 6 Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Grand Marais (Velazquez, Scherer)123/10-1

2: Got Even Smarter (Butler, Sterling, Jr.)123/6-1

3: Irritator (Lindsay, Diodoro)123/4-1

4: Lovin’ the Rush (Goncalves, Scherer)123/12-1

5: Redesign (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-1

6: Sizzler (Eikleberry, Bravo)123/9-2

7: Horse Fly (Thompson, Arnett)123/6-1

8: Stapleton (Goodwin, Wismer)123/3-1

IRRITATOR drops for half his value with the surface switch. Look for jockey to send hard out of the gate. STAPLETON is the horse to beat, shipping in from the East Coast, where he faced much tougher. GOT EVEN SMARTER cuts back in class and distance with Dean Butler aboard. Will be waiting in the wings before making late run.

5 About 1 Mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Edge Hog (Sanchez, Bolinger)124/12-1

2: Artitude (Hernandez, Westermann)119/15-1

3: Button Mushroom (Mawing, Hornsby)119/5-1

4: American Misfit (Stevens, Donlin, Jr.)124/12-1

5: Looking Good Carol (Hamilton, Padilla)124/3-1

6: Court Delane (Lindsay, Silva)119/20-1

7: Goldie Minister (Bedford, Pearson)114/20-1

8: Seek the Treasure (Escobar, Pearson)124/20-1

9: Mistletoe (Thompson, Rarick)119/4-1

10: Whata Gem (Mojica, Arnett)124/10-1

11: Little Patriot (Goncalves, Rengstorf)124/8-1

12: Goldemeister (Goodwin, Scherer)119/10-1

MISTLETOE tries the turf for the first time, transferring up from Prairie Meadows. Filly has parents who loved the grass, so could prove tough if ready to go. LOOKING FOR CAROL is still looking for the winner’s circle but is a must use on your exotic tickets. Usually in the mix when things unfold. ARTITUDE could be lone speed in this wide-open race and could be living large on the lead if goes unchallenged.

6 5½ Furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ms Fifth Avenue (Lindsay, Diodoro)118/6-1

2: Sunrun (Eikleberry, Eikleberry)118/15-1

3: Elsie’s Kid (Butler, Robertson)118/3-1

4: Distinct Flirt (Mawing, Berndt)118/12-1

5: Diva’s Diva (Stevens, Eikleberry)118/20-1

6: Full of Grace (Goncalves, Robertson)118/7-2

7: Shakin for Love (Mojica, Diodoro)118/4-1

8: Sky Reign (Sanchez, Rhone)118/10-1

9: Tears for Paula (Goodwin, Scherer)118/8-1

10: Liz’s Luck (Velazquez, Rarick)118/12-1

FULL OF GRACE ran a strong second in her debut, but the wide trip busted any chances for the win. Stablemate ELSIE’S KID, is a first-time starter with a strong series of works. SHAKIN FOR LOVE was second best in her debut as the favorite. Barnmate MS FIFTH AVENUE, makes her first appearance and supports a steady work tab.

7 About 5 Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Pepper Prince (Sanchez, McKinley)119/20-1

2: Lonesome Highway (Lindsay, Bethke)119/15-1

3: Six Ninety One (Hamilton, Hanson)119/7-2

4: Smarty Party Papa (Thompson, Lund)123/10-1

5: Magic and More (Escobar, Spencer)119/10-1

6: J P Rocker (Velazquez, Rarick)119/8-1

7: Outrun the Posse (Eikleberry, Silva)123/2-1

8: Mr Ark (Goncalves, Litfin)119/15-1

9: Scherer Magic (Mojica, Diodoro)119/6-1

10: Star Spangled (Stevens, Richard)119/10-1

OUTRUN THE POSSE has three wins in past five starts and will be rushed into duel from the start with Eikleberry aboard. SCHERER MAGIC is all about speed, and comes in with three wins in last four starts. J P ROCKER will get the cozy spot behind the speed, and looks to play the spoiler coming from off the pace.

8 5 Furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Blonde Rachel (Goodwin, Scherer)120/10-1

2: Smoken Danni (Ziegler, Donlin, Jr.)123/8-1

3: Start a Ruckus (Mojica, Rhone)123/15-1

4: Honor and Riches (Eikleberry, Tracy, Jr.)123/4-1

5: De Leon (Thompson, Bravo)120/3-1

6: Born Pretty (Lindsay, Richard)120/12-1

7: Scrumpy Town (Butler, Rhone)123/5-2

8: Blinkersonletherip (Mawing, Rarick)123/6-1

SCRUMPY TOWN plunges in class after getting the win last out by multiple lengths as the favorite. Questions about the drop but still gets top billing. HONOR AND RICHES is probably the quickest of the group but will have company up front. DE LEON has been third best past three races.

9 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Perfect Movement (Butler, Backhaus)123/3-1

2: Oh Newman (Eikleberry, Tracy, Jr.)123/5-1

3: Be Grateful (Goncalves, Arnett)123/12-1

4: Promising Shoes (Stevens, Richard)123/3-1

5: Tempietto (Hamilton, Silva)123/8-1

6: Real Heat (Thompson, Arnett)123/10-1

7: Shaboxxo (Mojica, Diodoro)123/5-2

SHABOXXO has flopped as the chalk last two out but maybe gets the perfect snappy pace scenario to swoop on. PERFECT MOVEMENT comes in with a two-game winning streak and will fire out of the gate with the inside draw. PROMISING SHOES has been runner-up to Perfect Movement past two races.