Post time: 6:30 pm. Best bet: Drane Fame (5th race). Best play: 50 cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 4, (2,3,5,6/6/1,3,4,5,6,8,10,11/2,7,9), $48

1 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000

1: First of 15 (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/9-5

2: House of Cards B (S. Ricardo, Hanson)124/10-1

3: Itinkican Itinkican (Ramirez, Olmstead)124/6-1

4: High Valley Girl (Samuels, Johnson)124/4-1

5: Minuscule Monster (Swiontek, Goodsell)124/12-1

6: Tick Tac Tom (Pulido, Campos)124/5-1

7: Okey Wind (Eikleberry, Johnson)124/12-1

8: Waveing At U (Torres, Charette-Hill)124/8-1

FIRST OF 15 has class edge and quick early zip to get her to the finish line first as the favorite. WAVEING AT U had a contaminated start last out, and deserves another chance with ideal outside post. HIGH VALLEY GIRL was a consistent money maker last season and could prove tough if ready to fire.

2 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000

1: Alex Fox Peabody (D. Velazquez, Olmstead)124/10-1

2: One Mean Eagle (Samuels, Johnson)124/12-1

3: Ima Lil Storm Cat (Ramirez, Olmstead)124/8-1

4: Painted Dynasty (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/3-1

5: Ivoready Won (Pulido, Campos)124/15-1

6: Eagle Beach (B. Velazquez, Weidner)124/15-1

7: Who Rah (Torres, Charette-Hill)124/5-2

8: Pyc Telle Em (S. Ricardo, Hanson)124/4-1

9: Platinum Returns (Goodwin, Hardy)124/8-1

PAINTED DYNASTY led the field to the wire last out at Remington Park against tougher. WHO RAH comes off the 7 month hiatus with some sharp morning drills for strong connections. PYC TELLE EM was out nodded for show dollars last out off the layoff. Strong potential to move forward second time out.

3 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000

1: Apollitical Valor (Ramirez, Olmstead)124/15-1

2: Mishtaken (Samuels, Johnson)124/15-1

3: Patel (B. Velazquez, Weidner)124/15-1

4: Mr Eleanor (Swiontek, Goodsell)124/12-1

5: Kaelies Dividend (Clark, Holdaway)124/12-1

6: Cr Lota Girl (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/5-1

7: Dickey Bob (D. Velazquez, Olmstead)124/3-1

8: Scattered 15 (Pulido, Campos)124/9-2

9: Marfilmio (S. Ricardo, Hanson)124/5-2

MARIFILMIO ships up from Remington Park after a couple of strong efforts facing better. DICKEY BOB ran eighth last out, but less than two lengths away from the winner in allowance race. SCATTERED 15 has yet to get a win in 9 starts, but is consistently in the mix near the wire.

4 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillie and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500

1: Rhythm Dancer (Arrieta, Bethke)119/10-1

2: Choral Song (Gonzalez, Pfeifer)124/10-1

3: Miss Brookside (Melancon, Scherer)124/2-1

4: Talkin N Textin (Goncalves, Bolinger)124/12-1

5: Notorious Miss (Eikleberry, Silva)124/4-1

6: Cheerz to Clare (D. Velazquez, Berndt)119/3-1

7: Blackberry Brandi (Loveberry, Richard)119/6-1

8: Dakota Mar Lou (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/12-1

CHEERZ TO CLARE plunges in class, compared to what she faced in her three starts at Canterbury last season. The Berndt barn is off to a fast start, and could have her ready to go. MISS BROOKSIDE was a neck shy last out and will come rolling late as the probable post time favorite. NOTORIOUS MISS ran a strong third in her return race last week, and trainer Silva must be feeling pretty confident, wheeling her back so quickly.

5 11/16 miles. Fillie and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000

1: Goldemeister (Goodwin, Scherer)118/6-1

2: Candy Line (Bedford, Rengstorf)113/8-1

3: Wow Wow Now (Melancon, Knox)124/12-1

4: Looking Good Carol (Sanchez, Padilla)124/4-1

5: Ginger Rose (Arrieta, Silva)124/15-1

6: Drane Fame (Eikleberry, Sharp)118/2-1

7: Model by Artie (Loveberry, Richard)124/3-1

8: Storm Shelter (Gonzalez, Westermann)124/15-1

DRANE FAME failed as the favorite last effort at Fair Grounds. Catches a field today with lots of speed, and should have dead aim to pounce when asked by leading jockey Ry Eikleberry. MODEL BY ARTIE makes the surface switch with dazzling early speed. Took serious money last out as the chalk, but settled in the second spot. LOOKING GOOD CAROL is a career 0-15, but is usually in the the mix. Barn has been on fire, so much respect as a win contender.

6 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillie and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

1: Sidasta (Lindsay, Schnell)119/4-1

2: Creative Xpression (Goodwin, Brinson)119/6-1

3: Foxy Footnote (Guglielmino, Bravo)119/10-1

4: Rock That Jewel (Hamilton, Robertson)119/6-1

5: Helen’sphotoflash (Keith, Biehler)119/5-2

6: Just Audacious (Goncalves, Anderson)124/20-1

7: Nicky’s Cat (Arrieta, Bethke)119/20-1

8: Temples Mon Cheri (Bedford, Riecken)114/8-1

9: Golden Thunder (Eikleberry, Donlin)119/15-1

10: Attawaytotango (Gonzalez, Lund)119/12-1

11: Sweet Sophie Slew (Sanchez, Fields)124/15-1

HELEN’SPHOTOFINISH forced the pace in her lone start, but was second best when all was said and done. Should improve off that educational race. TEMPLES MON CHERI caught a muddy track in her lone start at Oaklawn Park vs. a very tough field. Looms big threat at this level. SIDASTA broke slowly in debut effort on opening weekend, but hustled up for the silver medal.

7 7½ furlongs. Fillie and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000

1: Cozzy Kinda Love (Bedford, McKinley)119/20-1

2: Superstar Bea (Gallardo, Robertson)124/12-1

3: Peach Time (Lindsay, Bratcher)124/12-1

4: Showreel (Hernandez, Westermann)124/20-1

5: Double Espresso (Mojica, Diodoro)124/8-1

6: Housemaker (Arrieta, Van Winkle)124/10-1

7: Cause to Wonder (Eikleberry, Sharp)124/5-2

8: Saved by the Swell (D. Velazquez, Berndt)124/12-1

9: Belle Meade Dancer (Loveberry, Robertson)124/4-1

10: Settle Down Eileen (Goncalves, Rarick)124/8-1

11: Blackhawk’s Sis (Hamilton, Berndt)124/10-1

12: Tamariu (Sanchez, Padilla)118/12-1

CAUSE TO WONDER boasts a nice win out of state for the Joe Sharp barn. Filly is 3-for-4 with her turf efforts. BELLE MEADE DANCER runs on the grass for the first time in her fourth career start. Has banged heads with tougher, sprinting on the dirt at Oaklawn. Stablemate SUPERSTAR BEA, has strong turf pedigree, which makes her a threat at this level at a healthy price. Wide open race to kick off the Late Pick 4.

8 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500

1: Reverend Don (Loveberry, Hornsby)124/9-5

2: Sweet Spring (Lindsay, Peters)124/15-1

3: Race the Moon (Goodwin, Biehler)124/5-1

4: Savage Warrior (Arrieta, Diodoro)119/5-2

5: Vested Creek (Goncalves, Litfin)124/20-1

6: Rock’n Radio (Hernandez, Stoneking)124/8-1

7: Wild Monkey (Bedford, McFadden)119/20-1

8: Mommy’s Soldier (Melancon, Merrick)119/15-1

9: Kennebago (Sanchez, Rampadarat)119/10-1

SAVAGE WARRIOR might of found the right field to kick off his racing career. Solid works for a barn that has a strong winning percentage at first asking. REVEREND DON will be rolling late with the drop in class. Missed by a nose last out at Oaklawn. MOMMY’S SOILDIER stumbled badly out of the gate last out, and deserves another chance to make amends.

9 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500

1: Monday Confession (Sanchez, Broberg)120/3-1

2: Late Caller (D. Velazquez, Gordon)120/6-1

3: Shooters Alley (Loveberry, Litfin)120/8-1

4: Moroccan Warrior (Hamilton, Berndt)120/15-1

5: Perfect Majestic (Eikleberry, Fields)120/10-1

6: Land of Oz (Melancon, Donlin)122/15-1

7: Ras’s Rebel (Goncalves, Spencer)120/12-1

8: Metal Magic (Butler, Rhone)120/6-1

9: J P Rocker (Hernandez, Rarick)120/8-1

10: Alpha and Omega (Mojica, Stuart)120/4-1

MONDAY CONFESSION has one turf effort, a strong second-place finish at this distance on the local sod. Expect to show early speed off the rail. APLPHA AND OMEGA looms the late closing threat, rolling late from the far outside spot. Rallied five wide for third best last out in this turf sprint. J P ROCKER is best when sent along, so look for him to be involved when the gun goes off.

10 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500

1: Raspberry Punch (Sanchez, Livingston)124/8-1

2: Racing for Chasen (D. Velazquez, Gordon)124/5-2

3: One Simple Rule (Gonzalez, Kumke)124/10-1

4: Stellabrini (Eikleberry, Donlin)124/3-1

5: Blues Edge (Butler, Rhone)124/7-2

6: A Song of Faith (Hamilton, Berndt)124/9-2

7: Secret Fascination (Canchari, Bethke)124/12-1

STELLABRINI will probably show early speed on the stretch-out and seduces Eikleberry to ride for her return race. BLUES EDGE has been on the shelf since November, but the 9-year-old could prove tough in this group if she can regain her 2017 form. RACING FOR CHASEN transfers up from Turf Paradise as the M/L favorite, and returns to the distance of last win.