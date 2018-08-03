Post time: 6:30 p.m. Best bet: Winter’s Run (6th Race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 3, (1,2,6,7/2,3,4,6,7,8/4,6,7,8,9/7), $60

1 250 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $6,250. Purse: $7,500

1: Hail Yez Jess (Packer, Hardy)126/5-2

2: Mt Cruzin (Torres, Charette-Hill)124/7-2

3: Fabulously Tempting (Serrano, Barnes)124/12-1

4: Bunny Run Now (Swiontek, Weidner)126/8-1

5: Trs Amazing Arnie (Ramirez, Campos)124/15-1

6: Krash for Kash (Canchari, Livingston)124/9-5

7: Uno Mas Patron (Goodwin, Hardy)124/10-1

HAIL YEZ JESS surged late after stumbling out of the gate last out to miss by less than a length. KRASH FOR KASH is a threat in present form. MT CRUZIN and BUNNY RUN NOW are must-use in this closely matched group.

2 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $14,000

1: Df Apollitical Sign (Serrano, Manriquez)124/8-5

2: First Dashin James (Goodwin, Holdaway)124/8-1

3: Safari Moonlight (Torres, Charette-Hill)126/2-1

4: Mr Special Wagon (Ramirez, Campos)126/15-1

5: Faster Lika Wind (Samuels, Johnson)124/12-1

6: Agent Carter (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/10-1

7: Telle Em Corona (Velazquez, Hanson)124/5-1

SAFARI MOONLIGHT has finished on the exacta ticket last five efforts. DF APOLLITICAL SIGN is a consistent moneymaker. TELLE EM CORONA could improve but needs to break the bad start habit.

3 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500

1: Western Berlin (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/5-1

2: Great Finale (Lindsay, McFarlane)119/6-1

3: Kau (De’Oliveira, Foley)119/15-1

4: Pray Anyway (Hamilton, Silva)124/15-1

5: Tequila N Tacos (Mawing, Rampadarat)119/8-1

6: Belle Meade Dancer (Butler, Robertson)124/9-5

7: Flyin Artie (Mojica, Diodoro)124/3-1

8: Baroness Juliette (Eikleberry, Stuart)119/10-1

BELLE MEADE DANCER drops a level with the surface switch for top connections. Filly is going to take money at the betting window. FLYIN ARTIE brings plenty of early speed but got caught last out. WESTEN BERLIN will be on the prowl with ground-saving rail trip.

4 7½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,000

1: Imsortaspecial (Loveberry, Ashford Jr.)124/12-1

2: Lookin Ata Runaway (Mawing, Rengstorf)124/8-1

3: Honor’s Parade (Eikleberry, Sterling Jr.)124/4-1

4: Settle Down Eileen (Goncalves, Rarick)124/6-1

5: Eidolon (Sanchez, Richard)124/12-1

6: Angel Allie (Mojica, Diodoro)124/7-2

7: Stella Malone (Butler, Robertson)120/9-2

8: Showreel (Hernandez, Westermann)124/3-1

STELLA MALONE won by five lengths last out gate-to-wire as the favorite. Trainer and jockey are hitting at 38 percent as a team. SHOWREEL will escort the pace with Hernandez aboard. Two-back winner at this distance by multiple lengths. LOOKIN ATA RUNAWAY is the class of the field and will be rolling late.

5 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000

1: Skippy’s Strike (Samuels, McKinley)124/20-1

2: Mystic Shadow (Mojica, Bolinger)124/20-1

3: Will to Gold (Bedford, Goodsell)119/20-1

4: Fear Fighter (Hamilton, Silva)124/8-1

5: Galaxy’s Wildcat (Goncalves, McKinley)124/12-1

6: Okie Spats (Mawing, Biehler)124/6-1

7: Dust Roller (Eikleberry, Eikleberry)119/9-2

8: First to the Wire (Lindsay, Bratcher)124/2-1

9: Luckynsuccessful (Velazquez, Bethke)119/7-2

FEAR FIGHTER has the class edge and returns to grass, where he does his better running. Don’t take lightly at a price. FIRST TO THE WIRE was third to the wire last out at this level and distance. OKIE SPATS will flash his ability with his late kick.

6 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

1: R Deja Voo (Bedford, Rickert)114/15-1

2: Whatdoyathink (Samuels, McKinley)119/12-1

3: Drop of Golden Sun (Sanchez, Rengstorf)119/2-1

4: Take a Giant Look (Escobar, Bethke)119/15-1

5: Sir Lancelot Dulac (Lindsay, Rarick)119/10-1

6: Big Money Max (Goncalves, House)124/7-2

7: Winters Run (Butler, Sweere)119/8-5

WINTERS RUN is a regular in the skinny shares, and looks to break his maiden with his eighth start with Butler aboard. BIG MONEY MAX had ugly run on turf last out. Bullet morning drill last session. DROP OF GOLDEN hasn’t embarrassed himself in lone two starts.

7 5 furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

1: Blues Mary (Butler, Robertson)118/5-2

2: Asaka (Joubert, Hanson)118/12-1

3: Anang (Goodwin, Heitzmann)118/12-1

4: Temple Tower (Hamilton, Silva)118/10-1

5: Distinct Flirt (Mawing, Berndt)118/6-1

6: Emma’s Candy (Mojica, McFarlane)118/8-1

7: R H Danceing Queen (Lindsay, Diodoro)118/7-2

8: Sunrise Point (Goncalves, McFarlane)118/9-2

9: Mizzanna (Loveberry, Merrick)118/15-1

BLUES MARY has been flashing ability with her morning works. SUNRISE POINT is one of the few runners with a race under her belt, for show dollars. MIZZANNA is another first-time starter with a strong series of works.

8 6 furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

1: Laser Ladee (Eikleberry, Sharp)118/3-1

2: Sky Reign (Loveberry, Rhone)118/8-1

3: Dress Shopping (Mojica, Diodoro)118/2-1

4: Eutychia (Hernandez, Swan)118/9-2

5: Waikini (Lindsay, Foley)118/10-1

6: Miss Out of My Way (Hamilton, Silva)118/10-1

7: Liz’s Luck (Mawing, Rarick)118/6-1

DRESS SHOPPING is a newbie out of the hot Diodoro barn. Blazed a bullet drill at 4 furlongs last out. LASER LADEE, MISS OUT OF MY WAY, and LIZ’S LUCK are other first-time starters with a solid chance to win.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

1: Williston Dude (Eikleberry, Bethke)124/3-1

2: Buxton (Hamilton, Berndt)124/2-1

3: Eclat (Lindsay, Westermann)124/6-1

4: Tap the Admiral (Butler, Rhone)124/4-1

5: Colonel Gotham (Bedford, Kumke)119/12-1

6: Call It Luke (Mawing, Gordon)124/8-1

7: Minister Vivendi (Samuels, Gordon)124/10-1

TAP THE ADMIRAL was runner-up two back at this level, while routing as the favorite. BUXTON has three wins in past seven starts. WILLISTON DUDE was front-running winner two back.

10 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000

1: Lovanskol (Mojica, Sharp)119/3-1

2: Brave Honor (Goncalves, Pfeifer)124/8-1

3: Epic Force (Canchari, Wiley)124/15-1

4: Marco’s Tribute (Butler, Rhone)124/4-1

5: Not Justa Somerset (Eikleberry, Rhone)124/5-2

6: Muscle Man (Velazquez, Berndt)119/9-2

7: Direct Impact (Goodwin, Wiley)124/10-1

NOT JUSTA SOMERSET has been silver medalist last two. LOVANSKOL stretches out for first time on the main track. BRAVE HONOR could improve with a heated pace duel in front.