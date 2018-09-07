Post time: 6:30 p.m. Best bet: Grand Prize (6th Race). Best play: 50 cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 6, (7/All/2,3,4,6,7/2,4,7), $52.50.

1 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: G Friday (Lindsay, Foley)120/10-1

2: Texican (Velazquez, Berndt)124/4-1

3: Priceless Nellie (Goncalves, House)117/12-1

4: Superior’s Boy (Evans, Robertson)120/3-1

5: Kilarney Blarney (Hernandez, McFadden)124/20-1

6: Pray for Kitten (Thompson, N. Litfin)124/15-1

7: Jersey Lute (Rodriguez, Addicott)120/30-1

8: English Ransom (Butler, Tracy, Jr.)120/12-1

9: Classy Cowboy (Sanchez, Rengstorf)120/8-1

10: Honor Strike (Stevens, McFarlane)120/6-1

11: R H Smoakem (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-1

ENGLISH RANSOM form is heading in the right direction, and is coming off his career-best finish. Price will be right to take a look. SUPERIOR’S BOY projects as the one to catch to get the win. Set the pace last out, but was nabbed before the wire. TEXICAN deserves another chance, after getting off slowly and being a non factor last race.

2 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: My Sister Madi (Eikleberry, Robertson)119/6-1

2: Medaglia Gold (Stevens, Davis)115/4-1

3: Lightning Luna (P.Canchari, Oliver)123/15-1

4: Glamorized (Butler, Robertson)115/6-1

5: Some Say So (Goncalves, Becker)119/2-1

6: College Queen (Mojica, Lund)115/8-1

7: Mywomanfromtokyo (Thompson,Rengstorf)123/9-2

8: Soliloquy (Sanchez, Pearson)119/15-1

MY SISTER MADI has never raced in this soft of field, and should being closing with a rush along the rail. SOME SAY SO has been third last two efforts and exits a higher quality race. MYWOMANFROMTOKYO brings her speed for the turf experiment, and is coming off two impressive wins in front-running fashion.

3 1 mile, 70 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Kid Frostie (Mawing,Rhone)119/15-1

2: Sweet Idi (Eikleberry, Robertson)115/8-1

3: Private Party (Goncalves, Heitzmann)121/3-1

4: Two Chance (Loveberry, Donlin, Jr.)119/10-1

5: Skippy’s Strike (Sanchez, McKinley)121/12-1

6: Union Riches (Stevens, W.Rarick)119/5-1

7: Nanoosh (Mojica, Diodoro)115/4-1

8: Mesa Skyline (Goncalves, Lund)115/8-1

9: Mackaroni Art (Butler, Robertson)115/5-2

10: Sweet Stuff (Lindsay, Donlin, Jr.)123/5-1

MACKARONI ART will tour the course from the back of the pack before making his big run with Butler as the pilot. UNION RICHES has been runner-up last two races and will have to win from the tracking spot. NANOOSH has been on vacation for nine months, but faced much better last year out of state.

4 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Victoria’s Court (Arroyo, Bolinger)120/15-1

2: Princess Zima (Goodwin, Westermann)120/20-1

3: Blue Moon Belle (Butler, N.Litfin)120/7-2

4: Super Silent (Goncalves, Pfeifer)120/10-1

5: Rivertown (Eikleberry, Robertson)123/8-5

6: Foxxy Ford (Bedford, Spencer)118/20-1

7: Katrinas Legend (Escobar, Bethke)120/12-1

8: Extra Grand (Lindsay, Wiley)123/6-1

9: Won Spirit (Sanchez, Padilla)120/5-1

RIVERTOWN has the right to improve with this group, and will forwardly placed from the start. WON SPIRIT got a skinny share last out, and will be sitting in the garden spot behind Rivertown. BLUE MOON BELLE best effort came on a sloppy track two back, so rate higher with a wet surface.

5 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $6,250. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Chaska (Thompson, Lund)123/8-1

2: Devil’s Teeth (Goncalves, Arnett)123/8-1

3: Justcallme Charlie (Sanchez, Rengstorf)123/10-1

4: Blue Jeans N Beer (Goodwin, Pearson)123/15-1

5: Archarchmonarch (Mojica, Diodoro)123/4-1

6: King George (Bedford, Bastin)118/20-1

7: Vow of Francis (Butler, Rhone)123/7-2

8: Tavernonthecrow (Velazquez, Berndt)123/10-1

9: Monday Confession (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/5-2

MONDAY CONFESSION can adapt to quick fractions, and gets ideal outside draw to stalk the expected heated pace battle. VOW OF FRANCIS got the win last out from off the pace, and once again will be aiming for the target down the stretch. ARCHARCHMONARCH and TAVERNONTHECROW loom the late-closing threats from the back of the pack.

6 5½ furlongs. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Penny for Luck (Goncalves, House)118/6-1

2: Digger Heels In (Velazquez, Berndt)118/8-1

3: Rosie’s Flower’s (Mawing, Rengstorf)118/20-1

4: Kennedy’s Kitten (Eikleberry, R.Rarick)118/10-1

5: Steal the Thunder (Mojica, Sharp)118/8-1

6: Ishwarie (P. Canchari, Rampadarat)118/20-1

7: Grand Prize (Hernandez, Berndt)118/7-5

8: She’s Not the Pope (Lindsay, Silva)118/15-1

9: Shez Just Crusin (Butler, R. Rarick)118/5-1

10: Aunt Ethel (Goodwin, Sweere)118/15-1

GRAND PRIZE lost by a head in her debut, after a long hard-fought battle. Strictly the one to beat. SHES JUST CRUSIN does have early speed, but has thrown in the towel late in both her starts. PENNY FOR LUCK and KENNEDY’S KITTEN are two first-time starters with strong work tabs.

7 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $30,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: North of Eden (Mojica, Diodoro)123/4-1

2: Sierrita (Lindsay, Van Winkle)123/3-1

3: Miss Ocean Express (Goncalves, Arnett)123/8-1

4: Okbyecya (Velazquez, Silva)123/10-1

5: Gingermore (Eikleberry, Richard)123/7-2

6: Kalliste Rose (Loveberry, Lund)119/12-1

7: Baydar (Thompson, Arnett)119/5-2

BAYDAR will sacrifice herself up front as lone speedball in the race. One to catch to get the win. NORTH OF EDEN waited patiently behind traffic last out, before splitting rivals with a late surge for the win. GINGERMORE enjoyed the slop last out, getting the win with late energy as the favorite.

8 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: One Hotdish (Thompson, Gordon)120/8-1

2: Getupbabygetup (Lindsay, Diodoro)120/8-1

3: Spell Winder (Stevens, Donlin)123/5-1

4: Perfect Paradise (Eikleberry, Richard)123/3-1

5: Fabulous Lady (Bedford, Silva)118/12-1

6: Asdrubal (Mojica, Diodoro)123/2-1

7: Own the Night (Velazquez, Quinonez)123/9-2

GETUPBABYGETUP will need a top effort to get the job done, but could catch a early gear with the drop in class. Stablemate ASDRUBAL, is the horse to beat, coming in with consecutive victories from off-the-pace. PERFECT PARADISE hasn’t won since winning her first two races this summer. Legs might be getting tired, but still a major player.

9 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Packy’s Out (Hernandez, McFarlane)123/10-1

2: Johnny the Jet (Goncalves, Riecken)123/5-2

3: Desanctus (Thompson, Arnett)123/5-1

4: Rosat (Lindsay,Diodoro)120/7-2

5: Vested Creek (Butler, L.Litfin)123/6-1

6: Conquest Scat Cat (Mojica, Bolinger)123/8-1

7: Luckynsuccessful (Stevens, Bethke)120/9-2

JOHNNY THE JET drops to lowest level of his career, after winning last out against a better crop. Expect to be a key factor on the front end. ROSAT ran a dud last effort, after trying to set the pace out of the gate, but dropping anchor down the early stretch run. LUCKYNSUCCESSFUL has two wins in last three starts, and will be rolling late with Scott Stevens aboard.