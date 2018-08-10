Post time: 6:15 p.m. Best bet: Bronk (9th race). Best play: 50 cent Pick 4, Race 7 (2,3,4/All/2/2,3,4,5), $42.

1 Mean Competitor Stakes. 870 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $24,000

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Lota Legacy (Velazquez, Hybsha)124/12-1

2: Haynes Blue Boy (Torres, Hunt)126/6-1

3: Toast On Fire (Samuels, Johnson)126/10-1

4: Streakin in the City (Swiontek, Weidner)126/8-1

5: No Such Tellin (P.Canchari, Addicott)126/15-1

6: Hiclass Man (Velazquez, Swan)126/5-2

7: Blue Eyed Andy (Packer, Hybsha)126/3-1

8: Wicked Valentine (Goodwin, Hunt)126/4-1

HICLASS MAN got the win last out in front-running fashion. BLUE EYED ANDY has been a regular in the minor awards department. WICKED VALENTINE beat our top pick in June, but has been on vacation since.

2 Skip Zimmerman Stakes. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $25,000

1: Olivias Jett (Goodwin, Swan)124/15-1

2: Bye Byefreighttrain (Valero, Manriquez)126/10-1

3: First of 15 (Velazquez, Olmstead)124/6-1

4: Gold Diggin Queen (Samuels, Johnson)126/6-1

5: Jr Rock Star (Ramirez, Olmstead)126/8-1

6: Bout Tree Fiddy (Velazquez, Swan)126/7-2

7: Htr Miamor Tequilla (Packer, Hardy)124/9-2

8: La Mos Pyc (Swiontek, Harris)126/15-1

9: Painted Dynasty (Serrano, Olmstead)124/12-1

10: Corona Springs (Esqueda, Olmstead)126/5-1

11: Marfilmio (Suarez Ricardo,Hanson)124/10-1

12: Eos Wing Man (Torres, Hardy)124/12-1

13: Fowl Play (Samuels,Johnson)126/15-1

14: Jjsir James (Swiontek, Weidner)124/20-1

CORONA SPRINGS brings in a two-game winning streak for a barn having a super meet. HTR MIAMOR TEQUILLA is always in the mix and is a logical threat. BOUT TREE FIDDY is an alert gate breaker.

3 5½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

1: Dangerous Wave (Butler, Rhone)118/7-2

2: She’s Not the Pope (Lindsay, Silva)118/12-1

3: Ishwarie (Hernandez, Rampadarat)118/15-1

4: Shez Just Crusin (Goncalves, R.Rarick)118/8-1

5: Sonadora (Eikleberry,Bravo)118/3-1

6: Mucho Super Girl (Loveberry,Bethke)118/15-1

7: Hidden Reward (Hamilton, Silva)118/4-1

8: Giving Tree (Goodwin, Scherer)118/9-2

9: Rosie’s Flower’s (Mawing, Rengstorf)118/10-1

DANGEROUS WAVE didn’t shame herself in lone start, getting up for place money. SONADORA was third best in her only start and has been freshened up with a work since. HIDDEN REWARD is the early speed type and the likely pace setter in this baby field.

4 About 11⁄16 miles. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

1: Lovanskol (Loveberry, Sharp)119/5-1

2: Sweet Spring (Lindsay, Peters)124/10-1

3: Muscle Man (Velazquez, Berndt)119/6-1

4: Northernbrilliance (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)119/2-1

5: Big Valiant (Swiontek, McFadden)124/15-1

6: Wannaplaybigchief (Mojica, Diodoro)119/4-1

7: Touchem All Julius (Bedford, Riecken)119/15-1

8: Brave Honor (Sanchez, Pfeifer)124/5-1

NORTHERNBRILLIANCE has been runner-up both times he was the favorite, and will probably be when the gates open. WANNAPLAYBIGCHIEF had some early issues in lone turf effort, and could be a tough cookie with clean start. BRAVE HONOR will be doing his better running late, if at all. LOVANSKOL has top connections, but has been a disappointment.

5 About 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $19,500

1: Dusty Princess (Loveberry, Donlin Jr.)124/15-1

2: Cozzy Kinda Love (Bedford, McKinley)113/10-1

3: Derby Dance (Mojica, Rengstorf)124/7-2

4: Star Hunter (Velazquez, Berndt)119/5-2

5: R J’s Silver Syd (Goncalves, McKinley)118/6-1

6: Pretty Candy (Hernandez, Lund)119/10-1

7: Ginger Rose (Mawing, Silva)124/5-1

8: Wow Wow Now (Samuels, Knox)124/12-1

9: Hotsy Dotsy (Mojica, Diodoro)124/2-1

10: Drane Fame (Butler, Rhone)119/10-1

DERBY DANCE won by over five lengths last out and has had a couple of sharp works since. STAR HUNTER stretches out from sprinting, and the added distance shouldn’t be a problem. COZZY KINDA LOVE has been shy of the winner’s circle but is usually in the mix.

6 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

1: Williston Dude (Eikleberry, Bethke)124/3-1

2: Minister Vivendi (Samuels, Gordon)124/15-1

3: Eclat (Lindsay, Westermann)124/8-1

4: Tap the Admiral (Butler, Rhone)124/4-1

5: Call It Luke (Mawing, Gordon)124/10-1

6: Colonel Gotham (Bedford, Kumke)119/15-1

7: Buxton (Hamilton, Berndt)124/2-1

8: Sky City (Velazquez, R. Rarick)124/6-1

WILLISTON DUDE didn’t enjoy the sloppy tack last out, but was a sharp winner two back in gate-to-wire fashion. BUXTON was very game defeat last out, settling for the second spot. TAP THE ADMIRAL returns to the main track, after a dull effort last out on the grass.

7 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

1: R Deja Voo (Bedford, Rickert)115/20-1

2: Drop of Golden Sun (Sanchez, Rengstorf)120/5-2

3: Big Money Max (Goncalves, House)124/3-1

4: Winters Run (Butler, Sweere)120/8-5

5: Take a Giant Look (Velazquez, Bethke)120/15-1

6: Whatdoyathink (Samuels, McKinley)120/15-1

7: Phantom Threeonine (Hernandez, Westermann)120/12-1

8: Sir Lancelot Dulac (Lindsay, R.Rarick)120/10-1

WINTERS RUN has been knocking on the door, but shy of getting his picture taken. DROP OF GOLDEN SUN has dueled in both starts, but faded to the underneath payouts. PHANTOM THREEONINE and SIR LANCELOT DULAC are first-time starters with strong series of works.

8 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000

1: Parched (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/9-5

2: Five Star Creek (Loveberry, R.Rarick)124/9-2

3: A We Bit Flirty (Eikleberry, Broberg)124/6-1

4: Conquest Sure Shot (Goncalves, House)124/7-2

5: Hard to Park (Harr, Cline)114/10-1

6: Got Even Smarter (Butler, Sterling)124/5-1

7: Bandit Point (P.Canchari,Cline)119/12-1

CONQUEST SURE SHOT steps up a level, after dealing with a traffic filled stretch run last race. PARCHED is strictly the one to catch and the one to beat to get your picture taken. FIVE STAR CREEK will be on the heels of Parch from the start, and was very tough for the win last out on the lead.

9 5 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,000

1: A. J. Lovemaker (Loveberry, Biehler)120/4-1

2: Bronk (Eikleberry, Robertson)120/1-1

3: Fearless Bodgit (Bedford, Wiley)115/10-1

4: Hunky Monkey (Ziegler,Merrick)124/8-1

5: Ever On Cowboy (Lindsay, Wiley)124/5-1

6: Sir Zebo (Guglielmino, Merrick)120/10-1

7: Montana Gazebo (Samuels, McKinley)115/12-1

BRONK will be a single on most Pick 4 tickets and should be tough to fend off down the stretch in his third start. EVER ON COWBOY was in the hunt most the way last out before weakening late. SIR ZEBO and MONTANA GAZEBO are first-time starters with outside chances if ready to fire.

10 5 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500

1: Andrea’s Halo (Ziegler, Merrick)120/10-1

2: Ryan and Madison (Velazquez, Scherer)124/3-1

3: Notorious Miss (Eikleberry, Silva)124/4-1

4: S S Taylor (Mawing, Silva)120/6-1

5: Machi (Butler, Broberg)124/6-5

6: Black Mascara (Samuels, Merrick)124/12-1

RYAN AND MADISON drops to lowest level of her career, in hopes of returning to winner’s circle. MACHI has tactical speed to sit off-the-pace for first assault. NOTORIOUS MISS might take the lead if no one else is brave enough.