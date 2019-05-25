Post time: 12:55 p.m. Best bet: Quacklikeaduck (10th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 7, (2,4,5,7,10,11/1,2,7,8/2,3,4,6/5), $48.

1 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Flashing Candy (Pulido, Crawford)125/5-2

2: Full Power Eagle (Serrano, Olmstead)125/7-2

3: Thisbetterwork (Eikleberry, Olmstead)125/8-1

4: Cartels Special Girl (Jasso, Johnson)125/5-1

5: Fast Bobby (Romero, Crawford)125/9-2

6: Spy for the Senate (Jackson, Pascoe)125/6-1

7: Royal Cash Corona (H.-Gallardo, Crawford)125/10-1

8: Bhr Miss Jessie Winz (Aceves, Johnson)125/12-1

FLASHING CANDY exploded from the gate and never looked back for the win last out. SPY FOR THE SENATE just missed the victory last effort at a huge price. FULL POWER EAGLE was a consistent runner last season and boasts two snappy morning drills for her return.

2 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Thats So Fetch (Jasso, Johnson)125/15-1

2: Lethal Eclipse (Pulido, Crawford)125/7-2

3: King of the Candy (Romero, Crawford)125/6-1

4: Iowa Sooner (Swiontek, Olmstead)125/12-1

5: Its Relevent (H.-Gallardo, Crawford)125/12-1

6: Apollitical Mogul (Serrano, Olmstead)125/5-2

7: Be a Hero (Eikleberry, Olmstead)125/4-1

8: Holy Storm (Goodwin, Swan)125/10-1

9: Stripper Dust (Jackson, Pascoe)125/8-1

APOLLITICAL MOGUL is no slouch getting paychecks, and appears the one to beat. Stablemate BE A HERO got the win two back, and should prove tough contender with clean start. LETHAL ECLIPSE was third-best last out versus tougher competition.

3 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ivory by Choice (Pulido, Crawford)125/10-1

2: Sunlight Seven (H.-Gallardo, Crawford)125/6-1

3: The Bald Eagle (Serrano, Olmstead)125/5-2

4: Follies Dashin Angel (Swiontek, Campos)125/12-1

5: Bodacious Ace (Aceves, Johnson)125/15-1

6: Ima Jj Junior (Goodwin, Weidner)125/4-1

7: Veuve Clicquot (Romero, Crawford)125/7-2

8: Bhr Flashing Effort (Jasso, Johnson)125/12-1

9: Cr Lil Bro (Eikleberry, Olmstead)125/8-1

VEUVE CLICQUOT has been runner-up the past two out, and looks to take the next step forward. THE BALD EAGLE faced better at Remington Park, before shipping north. IMA JJ JUNIOR owns a couple of quick works, including bullet drill.

4 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hey Seis (Romero, Crawford)125/12-1

2: This Political Candy (Pulido, Crawford)125/4-1

3: Lady Kathryn (Jasso, Johnson)125/15-1

4: Cashair (Serrano, Olmstead)125/5-2

5: Its No Sin to Win (Navarrete, Jr., Hardy)125/10-1

6: Dashing Fajita (Swiontek, Olmstead)125/6-1

7: One Famous Ocean (Eikleberry, Olmstead)125/7-2

8: My Corona Sixpak (H.-Gallardo, Crawford)125/8-1

9: Mildred Didrickson (Jackson, Pascoe)125/12-1

THIS POLITICAL CANDY got off to a slow start out of the gate last race, and could upset at a healthy price with clean break. CASHAIR is usually there when things get interesting, but still is looking for first win. MILDRED DIDRICKSON was winner two back, drawing clear of rivals.

5 About 7½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $19,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dreamer’s Point (Eikleberry, Richard)123/10-1

2: Odyssey Explorer (Gonzalez, Diodoro)123/8-1

3: Cumulative (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/3-1

4: St. Biretta (Eikleberry, Stuart)123/6-1

5: Arizona (Ordaz, Silva)123/20-1

6: Mystic Shadow (Hernandez, Bolinger)123/15-1

7: Fear Fighter (Mawing, Silva)123/15-1

8: Great Sky (Mojica, Diodoro)123/12-1

9: Spirit Mission (Lindsay, Fields)123/7-2

10: Union Riches (Gonzalez, Rarick)123/9-2

ODYSSEY EXPLORER is a new purchased for the Diodoro barn, and ships in from Santa Anita with a strong work tab under his belt. ST. BIRETTA has been running against better out of state, and now stretches out after finishing third last out, sprinting on the lawn. CUMULATIVE and GREAT SKY, too come out of Diodoro stable and are major players in the first turf race of the season. DREAMER’S POINT is entered for the Main Track Only, and is the horse to beat with a surface switch.

6 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,750

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Land of Oz (Bedford, Donlin)123/15-1

2: Vow of Francis (Butler, Rhone)123/2-1

3: Lonesome Highway (Mojica, Bethke)123/5-1

4: Gloria’s Angelo (Goncalves, Lund)123/9-2

5: Prayintheprairie (Lindsay, Van Winkle)123/6-1

6: Duke of Luke (Arrieta, Bethke)123/5-2

7: Swiss Wager (Eikleberry, Silva)123/10-1

DUKE OF LUKE swung five-wide last out, and just missed getting up in time for the win. Look to make strong late presence again with top jockey remaining aboard. VOW OF FRANICIS had a solid season on the local track last year, and looks to dust off and comeback for the Butler/Rhone duo. GLORIA’S ANGELO gets back to sprinting after fading badly last out around two turns. Expect to be forwardly placed from the start.

7 About 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $36,750

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shot of Wine (Meche, Backhaus)123/15-1

2: Trendy Neve (Butler, Padilla)120/4-1

3: Timber Lady (Bedford, McKinley)120/20-1

4: Mia Angel S (Gonzalez, Silva)120/5-1

5: Arnold’s Patsy (Loveberry, Rhone)123/7-2

6: Blues Touch (Martin, Jr., Rhone)123/12-1

7: China Dish (Mojica, Tracy, Jr.)123/12-1

8: Kathleen V. (Arrieta, Bethke)123/8-1

9: R J’s Lemon Drop (Lindsay, McKinley)120/20-1

10: Digger Heels In (Hamilton, Berndt)120/9-2

11: Lady Langfuhr (Eikleberry, Richard)123/8-1

TRENDY NEVE was runner-up last out, sprinting on the dirt. Drawn right and should be a major pace player to the inside. ARNOLD’S PATSY also stretches out from sprinting, and exhibited early speed last race before tiring late. CHINA DISH and LANGFUHR are two of a handful of runners with turf experience in this field. Many ways to go in this wide open affair.

8 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,750

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Marco’s Tribute (Butler, Rhone)123/7-2

2: On Second Thought (Arrieta, Bethke)120/8-1

3: Brave One (Mojica, Bethke)123/12-1

4: Supermans Bodgit (Bedford, Wiley)123/20-1

5: Lil’ Mojo (Martin, Jr., Anderson)123/12-1

6: Trip Back Home (Lindsay, Rarick)123/8-1

7: Par Four Stormy (Hernandez, Berndt)120/9-2

8: Ganso Galopante (Eikleberry, Sharp)120/4-1

9: Fierce He Be (Meche, Wiley)123/5-1

10: K J Is a Dancer (Escobar, Bethke)120/15-1

11: Sir Zebo (Goodwin, Sheehan)123/20-1

GANSO GALOPANTE plunges in class after failing to fire last out. Expect trainer Joe Sharp to have his gelding ready today. PAR FOUR STORMY is a first time starter out of the Joel Berndt barn with a strong series of works. Might of found the ideal group to get the job done at first asking. MARCO’S TRIBUTE should improve second time out, after fading badly last race. Major player, but tough to put on top with his 0-16 record.

9 About 7½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $32,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Derby Dance (Mojica, Rengstorf)120/10-1

2: After Red Sun (Eikleberry, Stuart)120/7-2

3: Sass Machine (Hamilton, Berndt)116/8-1

4: Showreel (Hernandez, Westermann)120/5-2

5: R J’s Silver Syd (Arrieta, McKinley)120/12-1

6: Good Marks (Butler, Rhone)120/9-2

7: Two Be Royal (Goncalves, Rengstorf)120/6-1

8: Indian Bella (Gonzalez, Ashford, Jr.)120/5-1

SASS MACHINE plunges in class, shipping in from the West Coast for her first tour on the turf course. May exhibit more speed with the grass experiment. SHOWREEL loves to take the lead and expect her to do so with lack group speed. Consistent turf runner usually gets a paycheck. AFTER RED SUN and GOOD MARKS are logical win contenders in this evenly matched field.

10 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,750

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lady Gritt (Mojica, Diodoro)120/6-1

2: Hamazing Honor (Loveberry, Hornsby)120/9-2

3: Stormin’s Shoes (Hamilton, Hornsby)120/10-1

4: Temple Tower (Gonzalez, Silva)120/15-1

5: Quacklikeaduck (Eikleberry, Silva)120/5-2

6: Arizona Jax (Mawing, Van Winkle)120/5-1

7: Dynamite Daughters (Martin, Jr., H’zmann)120/2-1

QUACKLIKEADUCK had two game efforts in both her starts, and looks to carry her speed to the stretch run with her quick turn of foot. DYNAMITE DAUGHTERS looms big closing threat, but might sit closer to the pace in field full of closers. Hasn’t hit the board in seven starts is a concern. ARIZONA JAX is lone new shooter in the field, and supports a strong series of works.