Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Bruder Bob (3rd race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 3, (5/All/1,4,6/4,5,11), $49.50.

1 300 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Timeformetofly (Eikleberry, Olmstead)124/9-2

2: Fastest Leader (Jasso, Johnson)124/6-1

3: Southern Seperation (Swiontek, Weidner)124/8-1

4: Rdk Haleyscomet (Arroyo, Campos)124/5-1

5: Aces Bodaciousbeauty (Tapia, Johnson)124/10-1

6: Little Bit of Hero (Serrano, Olmstead)124/7-2

7: Hr Storm On In (Frink, Hanson)124/9-5

HR STORM ON IN appears the one to beat and gets ideal outside post. LITTLE BIT OF HERO ran into a tough foe last out and had to settle for the fourth spot. TIMEFORMETOFLY improved second time out and is a candidate to take another step forward.

2 250 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: J S Valentino (Goodwin, Hybsha)125/2-1

2: Super Pollitical (Arroyo, Campos)125/15-1

3: Flash the Duke (Tapia, Johnson)125/10-1

4: Hesa Mr Moonflash (Jasso, Johnson)125/9-2

5: Dove 16 (Eikleberry, Livingston)125/6-1

6: Perrelet (P. Canchari, Livingston)125/5-1

7: Hes Drinking Again (Swiontek, Hardy)125/5-2

HES DRINKING AGAIN has had a couple of difficult starts and could prove tough today. J S VALENTINO faded late last out and should enjoy cutting back two football fields. DOVE 16 is a new shooter with two bullet drills in her morning works.

3 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Easilyunbridled (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/2-1

2: Philly Boy (Hamilton, Hornsby)123/12-1

3: Fudge Tough (Butler, Robertson)120/8-1

4: Lieutenant Powell (Loveberry, Hornsby)120/6-1

5: Bruder Bob (Mojica, Robertson)120/9-5

6: Fridley (Roman, Berndt)120/4-1

BRUDER BOB appears the one to beat on paper out of the Robertson barn and could prove tough in second career start. Gelding plunges in class on the stretch-out. EASILYUNBRIDLED usually gives a useful effort and appears the one to catch to get the win. FRIDLEY too has early speed and will vie for command with Easilyunbridled from the start. Don’t overlook at a price.

4 7½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $7,500. Purse: $17,250

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Blue Bomber (Mojica, Diodoro)120/7-2

2: Greeleys Spirit (Roman, Sharp)123/10-1

3: Born Force (Butler, Donlin)120/8-1

4: Archie (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/6-1

5: Temple Keys (Gonzalez, Rarick)123/10-1

6: A Place Remembered (Hamilton, Broberg)123/12-1

7: Fritz Johansen (Loveberry, Fields)120/9-2

8: Red Corvette (Goodwin, Scherer)120/12-1

9: Herbie (Arrieta, Robertson)120/3-1

10: Norco (Martin, Jr., Pfeifer)123/15-1

11: Sweet Stuff (Lindsay, Donlin, Jr.)123/12-1

BLUE BOMBER will come out firing along the pine and try to lead the field to the wire with Orlando Mojica as the pilot. Went gate-to-wire last out for the win on the main track. HERBIE has been on the bench since last November and is a mysterious morning line favorite to me. Late runner will come from nowhere, but going to take a wait-and-see approach. A PLACE REMEMBERED stretches out to two turns for tough connections and should challenge top pick from the start.

5 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Reigning Warrior (Martin, Jr., Scherer)123/9-2

2: Star in Charge (Eikleberry, Nolen)123/12-1

3: Perfect Movement (Butler, Backhaus)123/10-1

4: Vanderbilt Beach (Hamilton, Riecken)123/7-2

5: Justcallme Charlie (Goncalves, Rengstorf)123/5-1

6: Wickets Way (Roman, Berndt)123/5-2

7: He Is a Roadster (Bedford, Rengstorf)123/8-1

8: Generous Kitten (Mawing, Padilla)123/6-1

WICKETS WAY will let others sacrifice themselves up front as he sits in the shadow before attack. Things went awfully well two back, getting the perfect stalking and pouncing to a four-length victory. VANDERBILT BEACH would be compromised by a fast pace with his late closing kick, but I don’t see that happening. Best used underneath. REIGNING WARRIOR will get ground-saving rail trip with inside draw but must dial it up late to get the job done.

6 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $16,000. Purse: $19,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Gio’s Lil Angel (Gonzalez, Silva)120/8-1

2: Its Noon Somewhere (Roman, Anderson)123/12-1

3: Under Current (Goncalves, Berndt)123/6-1

4: You Are Invited (Butler, Sterling, Jr.)123/9-2

5: Dawn Traveller (Mojica, Diodoro)123/4-1

6: Memorable Angel (Hamilton, Rarick)123/6-1

7: Take Aletter Maria (Hernandez, Westermann)120/12-1

8: American Misfit (Bedford, Donlin, Jr.)123/15-1

9: Bendi Blu (Loveberry, Rengstorf)120/5-1

10: Edge Hog (Ordaz, Bolinger)123/20-1

11: Western Berlin (Mawing, Rengstorf)123/10-1

12: Take Charge Gal (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/10-1

13: Sunset Dreamer (Lindsay, Swan)123/15-1

14: Pure Sugar (Eikleberry, Sterling, Jr.)123/8-1

YOU ARE INVITED makes her local debut, after getting up in time last out at Tampa Bay Downs. Rider Dean Butler has been aboard last three efforts. DAWN TRAVELLER took the wide route last out as the heavily bet favorite, removing any chance to win. Effective at this level with better trip. WESTERN BERLIN appears to be the rabbit to catch to get the win. Got nipped by a nose last out in a brutal beat.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $37,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Northland Gold (Bedford, Riecken)123/12-1

2: Purple Monster (Gonzalez, Padilla)120/5-2

3: Dancin Nicky (Mojica, Robertson)123/5-1

4: MNight Ride (Eikleberry, Hardy)123/10-1

5: Kela Brew (Arrieta, Robertson)123/7-2

6: Azaruk (Hamilton, Berndt)123/9-2

7: Derbys Moneymaker (Goncalves, Backhaus)123/6-1

8: Notte Oscura (Martin, Jr., Scherer)120/8-1

KELA BREW swung five wide on a muddy track and came up a length short for the third spot. Should improve with fast track and cleaner trip. PURPLE MONSTER got the win in his debut and will bring early zip to the game. Look for the gelding to sit in a cushy spot behind the speed. DANCIN NICKY has favorable speed figures in this group and is a major player for Mac Robertson. Look to be involved from the bell.

8 7½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $36,250

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ease It On Over (Eikleberry, Bravo)123/10-1

2: Dontmesswithjoanne (Mojica, Diodoro)123/12-1

3: Luvin Bullies (Evans, Robertson)123/6-1

4: Val’s Lemon Drop (Mawing, Nolen)123/15-1

5: Some Say So (Goncalves, Sharp)123/10-1

6: Beach Flower (Roman, Robertson)123/7-2

7: Remember Daisy (Martin, Jr., Scherer)123/5-2

8: Tenthousandreasons (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/8-1

9: Panoe (Lindsay, Van Winkle)123/4-1

REMEMBER DAISY had three consecutive wins before failing to fire on a sloppy track last effort. Should be on or near the lead from the beginning. BEACH FLOWER didn’t fare well in Grade 3 marathon race, where she exhibited early speed but faded badly late in the game. Cut-back in distance could be what the doctor ordered. DONTMESSWITHJOANNE is a confirmed closer and returns to the grass where she does her best running.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,250

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dreamin My Dream (Goncalves, Donlin)123/5-1

2: Clifden (Gonzalez, Padilla)123/5-2

3: Mommy’s Soldier (Loveberry, Applebee)123/15-1

4: Count Hu (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/2-1

5: Sunz Up (Eikleberry, Bravo)123/6-1

6: Bye Bye Bennie (Roman, Sheehan)123/10-1

7: Money Broker (Butler, Rarick)123/9-2

COUNT HU has been second best last two races as the favorite and will be in the hunt early as the probable favorite again. DREAMIN MY DREAM stretches out to two turns, and should gather late momentum along the paint. Expect a healthy price when gates open. Both CLIFDEN and MONEY BROKER finished behind top pick last out but could surprise if things go right.

10 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $18,250

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mystic Shadow (Hernandez, Bolinger)123/15-1

2: Son of So (Hamilton, Rarick)123/10-1

3: Stormy Sailor (Gonzalez, Huizenga)123/6-1

4: Candy Cove (Butler, Rhone)123/9-2

5: Water Patrol (Loveberry, Padilla)123/5-2

6: Fear Fighter (Mawing, Silva)123/5-1

7: Formidable Force (Eikleberry, Bravo)123/2-1

CANDY COVE appears to be lone speed and will try to lead the field to the wire. Was off his game in return race, but expect better performance second off the bench. FORMIDABLE FORCE drops in class with the surface switch, and looms the late closing threat with Ry Eikleberry aboard. Consistent runner usually gets a paycheck. WATER PATROL and FEAR FIGHTER are candidates for win honors and are must-use in this wide open nightcap.