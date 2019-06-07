Post time: 6 p.m. Best bet: Drop The Gloves (4th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 6, (All/1,3,7,8/2/2,6), $40

1 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $11,500

1: Hiclass Whisky (Frink, Weidner)125/12-1

2: Whataflynn Rider (Tapia, Johnson)125/2-1

3: A Dashing Diva (Jasso, Johnson)125/6-1

4: King of the Candy (Romero, Crawford)125/5-2

5: Wagon Dash (Smith, Hardy)125/8-1

6: Try Everything (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)125/7-2

KING OF CANDY got off slowly last out but missed the win by a length. Looks to move forward with clean start. TRY EVERYTHING gave a respectful effort in lone start and gets ideal outside draw. WHATAFLYNN RIDER could run well fresh off the year layoff.

2 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000

1: Flashing Candy (Romero, Crawford)125/2-1

2: Maghelene (Serrano, Olmstead)125/7-2

3: Drt Dynasty (Canchari, Livingston)127/6-1

4: California Blossom (Jasso, Johnson)127/3-1

5: Stripper Dust (Smith, Pascoe)125/8-1

6: Ima Dashin Follie (Tapia, Johnson)127/4-1

FLASHING CANDY is a consistent moneymaker and strictly the one to beat. CALIFORNIA BLOSSOM comes in with moderate works. IMA DASHIN FOLLIE sports a bullet drill.

3 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10.000

1: Kilarney Blarney (Garner, Applebee)123/8-1

2: Dreamin of Peace (Gonzalez, Williams)123/2-1

3: Kaun Te (Escobar, Rhone)123/4-1

4: Flash Brown (Hernandez, Bolinger)123/6-1

5: French Dancer (Mojica, Diodoro)123/9-5

6: Mucho Dorado (Ordaz, McKinley)115/12-1

FRENCH DANCER plunges in class after last dud, and lack of field speed should put him on the lead as the one to catch. DREAMIN OF PEACE drops in class with the surface switch. KILARNEY BLARNEY and FLASH BROWN are must-use for the spots underneath.

4 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

1: Dion (Mawing, Bethke)120/8-1

2: One Kind of Crazy (Meche, Litfin)120/4-1

3: Prayintheprairie (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/2-1

4: Lonesome Highway (Roman, Bethke)120/12-1

5: Major League (Hamilton, Backhaus)120/6-1

6: Drop the Gloves (Butler, Rhone)120/9-5

DROP THE GLOVES just missed last out after slow beginning and bumpy stretch-run. The place finish looks better when the show runner came back to win next out. PRAYINTHEPRAIRIE exits a prolonged pace battle, before he threw in the towel late down the stretch. Expect to attempt to run out the clock on the lead. ONE KIND OF CRAZY cuts back from routing, and looms the late closing threat. Barn still searching for first win.

5 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000

1: Storm Shelter (Goncalves, Westermann)123/5-2

2: Hamazing Honor (Hamilton, Hornsby)120/10-1

3: Heffington (Harr, Cline)118/8-1

4: Elliebel (Gonzalez, Swan)120/6-1

5: Nariz Canela (Mawing, Rengstorf)120/12-1

6: Gio Angel (Gonzalez, Silva)120/5-1

7: Ready Witted (Loveberry, Robertson)123/7-2

8: Stella Sweeper (Hernandez, Lund)123/9-2

STELLA SWEEPER returns to the turf where she got the bronze two back. READY WITTED got off a step slow last race and finished off the board. Going to have to dial it up from the back of the pack with no true speed in the field. STORM SHELTER is probably the one to beat, but has had her fair share of issues. Much respect but prefer others.

6 About 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000

1: Brother Richie (Goncalves, Scherer)120/6-1

2: De Bird Is Da Word (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/8-1

3: Superior’s Boy (Evans, Robertson)123/7-2

4: Smellin Candy (Loveberry, Hornsby)123/15-1

5: C’Mon Chrome (Hamilton, Hanson)120/12-1

6: Samurai Mike (Meche, Litfin)123/15-1

7: California Gold (Gonzalez, Silva Jr.)123/10-1

8: C Dub (Mojica, Diodoro)123/3-1

9: Front Office (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/12-1

10: Champsachamp (Roman, Kenney)123/9-2

C DUB brings early zip to the game and could prove tough on the lead if takes to the turf experiment. BROTHER RICHIE drops in class and will get ground-saving rail trip with the inside draw. SUPERIOR’S BOY returns to the turf where he has his lone win. Expect his better running late.

7 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000

1: Chance to Shine (Mojica, McFarlane)117/10-1

2: Saucy At Midnight (Meche, Litfin)120/12-1

3: Full of Grace (Loveberry, Robertson)117/5-2

4: Ta Kela Warning (Butler, Rhone)120/8-1

5: Wrap It Up (Hernandez, Berndt)120/6-1

6: Maid Easy (Mawing, Silva)120/5-1

7: Council Rules (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/9-2

8: Sandy Sangria (Martin Jr., Quinonez)120/7-2

FULL OF GRACE owns excellent positional speed, and has been training sharply in the morning. Strong class edge makes the filly the one to beat. SANDY SANGRIA has consecutive wins out of state and will come out smoking from the outside post. COUNCIL RULES ran in merry-go-round fashion last out chasing the frontrunner, and had to settle for second best. CHANCE TO SHINE didn’t disappoint in her debut, winning by four lengths.

8 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

1: Factory Made (Goncalves, Lund)120/8-1

2: Runaway Wind (Loveberry, Robertson)120/8-5

3: Florida Two Step (Gonzalez, Van Winkle)120/10-1

4: Honor Deputy (Hamilton, Hanson)120/7-2

5: Proper Cross (Harr, Cline)115/10-1

6: Command Code (Martin Jr., Heitzmann)123/4-1

7: Smoke Break (Roman, Sharp)120/5-1

RUNAWAY WIND faced much better in lone start on a muddy track and will be tough to beat for strong connections. Toss last race for HONOR DEPUTY after a contaminated start, and will be involved from the bell with Quincy Hamilton aboard. COMMAND CODE and SMOKE BREAK are first-time starters with strong series of works. Command Code has three bullet drills.

9 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000

1: Dadtodaughterdream (Hamilton, Hanson)123/12-1

2: Clever Criminal (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/8-1

3: Stellatide (Garner, Sheehan)120/15-1

4: Dot’s Vow (Escobar, Danger)123/5-2

5: R J’s Lemon Drop (Bedford, McKinley)120/7-2

6: Caballo’s Rose (Meche, Sheehan)123/2-1

CLEVER CRIMINAL takes massive class drop in hopes of turning things around. Might be lone speed in a group full of chasers. CABALLO’S ROSE got up for the third spot last out, improving position throughout the journey. R J’s LEMON DROP puts the blinkers on with the surface switch and drop in class.