Post time: 6 p.m. Best bet: No No Mitch (6th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 6, (7/All/All/1,2,4), $54

1 350 yards. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Steelmyheart (Romero, Crawford)124/8-1

2: Ferarri Gto (Goodwin, Wilson)124/6-1

3: Lake Life (Serrano, Hardy)124/10-1

4: Relentless Jess (Frink, Stein)124/5-2

5: Pretty in Paint (Canchari, Livingston)124/15-1

6: Going to B Valiant (Eikleberry, Hardy)124/7-2

7: Im Perry Perry Quick (Torres, Charette-Hill)124/2-1

IM PERRY PERRY QUICK was out finished last out, but faces softer rivals tonight. RELENTESS JESS was off a step slow last out and could prove tough with clean start. LAKE LIFE is going to have to improve and get a clean trip to have a shot.

2 250 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Maghelene (Esqueda, Olmstead)125/8-1

2: Drt Dynasty (Canchari, Livingston)127/6-1

3: Apollitical Mogul (Esqueda, Olmstead)125/5-2

4: Cartels Special Girl (Frink, Johnson)125/4-1

5: First Dashin James (Ramirez, Holdaway)127/9-2

6: Ms Haulin Chic (Goodwin, Hybsha)127/3-1

7: Miss Energy P (Torres, Charette-Hill)125/10-1

MS HAULIN CHIC was a head shy two back at tonight’s distance. APOLLITICAL MOGUL boasts three wins in last five starts. CARTELS SPECIAL GIRL broke sharply last out and never looked back for the win.

3 About 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sneaky Dianne (Gonzalez, Silva)120/8-1

2: Alternative Slew (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/4-1

3: Unique Factor (Goncalves, Lund)120/5-2

4: Girls a Bullet (Bell, Biehler)120/6-1

5: Flat Out Diva (Martin, Jr., Silva)120/10-1

6: Zee Ro Drop (Arrieta, Berndt)123/9-5

ALTERNATIVE SLEW might decide to get brave with Eikleberry aboard, and control the lead in a field full of stalkers and closers. UNIQUE FACTOR ran in a holding pattern last out in the stalking position, and finished in the same place for the runner-up spot. ZEE RO DROP got the impressive win last out after the race was washed off the turf. Talented filly will be chasing the pace from the start.

4 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tonka Flower (Loveberry, Robertson)120/5-2

2: J P’s Pride (Eikleberry, Berndt)123/2-1

3: Lieutenant Powell (Hamilton, Hornsby)120/8-1

4: Teryn It Up (Arrieta, Brinson)123/6-1

5: Bruder Bob (Mojica, Robertson)120/7-2

6: Richie Gary (Martin, Jr., Scherer)120/12-1

J P’S PRIDE was a five length winner last out from off-the-pace, and should be compromised by a fast pace tonight. TONKA FLOWER will depart from the rail for the turf experiment, and sprinter is your likely pace setter with the inside draw. BRUDER BOB deserves another shot after stumbling out of the gate and losing his jockey last out. Favorable speed numbers puts him in the mix.

5 About 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Kennedy’s Kitten (Garner, Peters)120/15-1

2: For Saras Sake (Hernandez, Rarick)123/8-1

3: Trendy Neve (Loveberry, Padilla)120/5-2

4: Speeding Lady (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/2-1

5: Temples Mon Cheri (Arrieta, Riecken)123/10-1

6: Arnold’s Patsy (Eikleberry, Rhone)123/7-2

7: Timber Lady (Bedford, McKinley)120/6-1

SPEEDING LADY had a rough start, but managed to pass her rivals last race to get the silver medal. Will uncork a big late run, and should benefit from a fast pace. TRENDY NEVE was one of the runners caught by top pick, and finished in the third spot. Expect the filly to be forwardly placed. ARNOLD’S PATSY has plenty of speed in her arsenal, but is 0-13 coming in. Tough to endorse as the top pick.

6 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Nobutzaboutit (Meche, Sharp)123/6-1

2: Road to Damascus (Loveberry, Padilla)123/9-2

3: Money Broker (Hamilton, Rarick)123/10-1

4: Sunz Up (Eikleberry, Bravo)123/5-1

5: Logan’s Heroe (Bedford, Rickert)123/15-1

6: Buxterhooter (Martin, Jr., Berndt)123/2-1

7: No Mo Itch (Mojica, Robertson)123/5-2

NO MO ITCH will be the last one in, and first one out of the gate as lone speed. Will try to shake loose from the field with Mojica aboard. BUXTERHOOTER will be rolling late, but might need pace to collapse to have a shot. ROAD TO DAMASCUS stretches out to two turns, and might be lone competitor to not let the top pick get a picnic on the lead.

7 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dynamite Daughters (Eikleberry, Richard)120/8-1

2: Shine On Me (Arrieta, Metz)123/5-2

3: Gio’s Lil Angel (Hernandez, Berndt)120/7-2

4: Diva Banker (Hamilton, Robertson)120/2-1

5: Residual Sugar (Loveberry, Rengstorf)120/6-1

6: Sunset Dreamer (Lindsay, Swan)123/12-1

DIVA BANKER ships up from Arlington Park as a new purchase for Mac Robertson. Previous speed figures sits well in this group. SHINE ON ME got the win last out versus slightly tougher, and will have to come from the off-the-pace to get consecutive wins. GIO’S LIL ANGEL gets class relief with the surface switch, and looms the late closing threat. Last win was sprinting in May.

8 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $6,250. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Papa’s Isla Doll (Loveberry, Rengstorf)123/5-2

2: Shaboom (Martin, Jr., Biehler)120/2-1

3: Line of Grace (Gonzalez, Brinson)123/3-1

4: Smoken Danni (Lindsay, Wiley)120/10-1

5: Ryan and Madison (Meche, Scherer)120/8-1

6: Jeana Baby (Eikleberry, Rhone)120/9-2

PAPA’S ISLA DOLL will be painting the fence as lone speed. Speedball is strictly the one to catch to cash your ticket. SHABOOM has never raced this cheap, but might have one more in her to get the job done. LINE OF GRACE and JEANA BABY are major players in a solid betting race.

9 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hamazing Honor (Hamilton, Hornsby)120/6-1

2: Miss Prissy (Gonzalez, Silva)120/4-1

3: River Swan (Eikleberry, Hanson)120/5-2

4: Her Name Is Um (Mojica, Robertson)120/9-5

5: Irish Sunrise (Lindsay, Kenney)120/8-1

6: Scotia Queen (Goodwin, Hornsby)120/10-1

HER NAME IS UM could be a dangerous shipper for the Robertson barn, and appears the one to beat on paper. MISS PRISSY runs on the local track for the first time after some so-so efforts out of state. Supports a bullet drill coming in. HAMAZING HONOR drops for half the price and should be pressing the pace with the inside draw.