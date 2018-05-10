Post time: 6:30 pm. Best bet: Raging Lady (8th race). Best play: 50 cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 5, (1, 5, 7, 8/1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9/3, 5, 6/2), $42

1 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10, 000. Purse: $13, 500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: What’d I Miss (Mojica, Lund)124/5-1

2: Strike Perfection (Mawing, Litfin)124/8-1

3: Causeway’s Girl (Eikleberry, Silva)119/3-1

4: Roxy Rocket (Loveberry, Rengstorf)124/2-1

5: Showreel (Hernandez, Westermann)124/7-2

6: Elevenpoint River (Hamilton, Hornsby)124/6-1

SHOWREEL should show early speed with the slight drop in class, in a field lacking speed. Ran wide last three efforts, but shouldn’t be a problem if breaks alertly out of the gate. CAUSEWAY’S GIRL is a versatile runner who can sit in the main body of runners or prompt the pace off the heels of the frontrunner. The Eikleberry/Silva duo came out firing on opening night. ROXY ROCKET will uncork a big run and is the main threat rolling late. Concern of slow fractions, could be too tall of a task to get to the wire in time.

2 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5, 000. Purse: $12, 500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Diva of Disaster (Loveberry, Riecken)124/5-2

2: Perfect Paradise (Eikleberry, Fields)124/7-2

3: One Simple Rule (Velazquez, Kumke)124/8-1

4: Velvet Heels (Mawing, Gordon)124/5-1

5: Wrap It Up (Hamilton, Berndt)124/9-2

6: Makaha Heat (Mojica, Diodoro)124/3-1

MAKAHA HEAT will control the lead by herself, and will try to ration her speed to the finish line. Could prove tough opponent if goes unchallenged from the bell. PERFECT PARADISE has some early zip to her game, and most likely the best option to push the pace for first attack on the top pick. DIVA OF DISASTER looms the late closing threat and will get ground saving trip off the rail with Loveberry aboard.

3 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35, 000. Purse: $33, 000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Smooth Stroke (Velazquez, R.Rarick)120/10-1

2: High Security (Eikleberry, VanWinkle)120/9-2

3: Malibu Pro (Loveberry, Robertson)120/2-1

4: Airlite (Arrieta, Diodoro)122/4-1

5: Aces High (Goncalves, Heitzmann)120/6-1

6: Patriots Rule (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-2

MALIBU PRO returns to the local track where he proved to be a tough opponent last season. Dependable runner was never off-the-board in his five starts on the main track facing stronger, including two wins. AIRLITE is a speedball who will control his own destiny on the lead for the Diodoro barn. Been freshened up with some strong works off the bench, including bullet drill last work. Stablemate PATRIOTS RULE, will come flying late to the scene with jockey Mojica aboard. Never gave a bad performance last season at Canterbury, including big win in the Brooks Field Stakes.

4 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12, 500. Purse: $30, 000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Got Even Smarter (Butler, Sterling)120/12-1

2: Vanderbilt Beach (Sanchez, Riecken)120/10-1

3: Super Touch (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/4-1

4: Sophisticatedbling (Eikleberry, Silva)124/8-1

5: Private Party (Goncalves, Heitzmann)120/5-1

6: Valyrian (Mojica, Richard)120/2-1

7: Picadilly Roadster (Velazquez, Berndt)122/3-1

VALYRIAN has faced much better on the east coast and comes with controlling speed for his local debut. Has a snappy morning bullet drill for his first appearance for the Richard barn. PICADILLY ROADSTER was a gate-to-wire winner two back at Hawthorne Park in allowance race, and merits respect with his speed and the drop in class. SUPER TOUCH and PRIVATE PARTY are obvious threats from off-the-pace in a fairly wide open affair. Both own excellent positional speed to sit behind front runners.

5 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $15, 000. Purse: $13, 500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Choral Song (Goncalves, Pfeifer)124/5-1

2: R J’s Silver Syd (Mawing, McKinley)124/8-1

3: Book the Band (Gonzalez, Sweere)124/15-1

4: Morning Report (Hernandez, Westermann)124/8-1

5: Blackberry Brandi (Mojica, Richard)119/6-1

6: Fashion Tour (Lindsay, R.Rarick)124/7-2

7: Miss Brookside (Melancon, Scherer)124/3-1

8: Go Go Eva (Loveberry, Biehler)124/9-2

GO GO EVA has been out of the game for the past six months, but has a strong series of works coming in. Will be the last one in the gate and possibly the first one out to the lead with Loveberry at the helm. MISS BROOKSIDE cuts back to sprinting after easing up last out going two turns at Hawthorne. Positive note to see the filly have a morning work since that effort. BLACKBERRY BRANDI won her second start last season, then was way over in her next two outings. Moderate morning drills for new trainer, but should be a healthy price at post time. CHORAL SONG won her last race at this distance on the local venue against tougher. Shy to put on top with only two works off the 180 day plus absence.

6 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40, 000. Purse: $23, 000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lovanskol (Melancon, Sharp)119/7-2

2: Muscle Man (Velazquez, Berndt)119/5-2

3: Dexter’s Miracle (Butler, Rhone)119/3-1

4: Summer Dash (Gonzalez, Silva)119/8-1

5: Tobills (Goncalves, Sweere)119/12-1

6: Marco’s Tribute (Eikleberry, Rhone)124/15-1

7: Regal Rival (Hamilton, Anderson)124/15-1

8: Sweet Spring (Lindsay, Peters)124/10-1

9: Seryy (Mawing, Westermann)119/10-1

LOVANSKOL will need to improve greatly from his two lone appearances last year, where he finished multi-lengths behind the winners. Strong connections, snappy morning drills, and a weak field, makes this colt my top choice at a square price. MARCO’S TRIBUTE could be your pace setter with no real speed in the race. Could be dangerous at a big price if Eikleberry can control a moderate pace on the lead. SERVY makes his career debut and might of found the right group to win at first asking. Gets Leslie Mawing to ride, who’s clicking at 38 percent to start the season. Wide open race.

7 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5, 000. Purse: $12, 000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Stormfighter Gold (Hernandez, Swan)124/12-1

2: Wilko Tango (Gonzalez, Merrick)124/12-1

3: Man U (Keith, Biehler)124/4-1

4: Okie Spats (Goncalves, Biehler)124/8-1

5: Promising Shoes (Loveberry, Hornsby)124/5-2

6: Sindys Luck (Mojica, Diodoro)124/3-1

7: Admiral Shepard (P.Canchari, Brocka)124/12-1

8: Moroccan Warrior (Velazquez, Berndt)124/9-2

MAN U will try to lead the field to the wire with Lori Keith at the helm. Won by over six lengths last out, while knocking heads on the lead for most the journey. SINDYS LUCK drops for over half the price on the stretch-out for the Diodoro stable. Been facing much stronger out-of-state and on tougher circuits. PROMISING SHOES will be rolling late as the probable favorite when the gates open. Last win was at this mile distance in Shakopee last season.

8 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5, 000. Purse: $10, 000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Blinkersonletherip (Goodwin, R.Rarick)124/5-1

2: Raging Lady (Eikleberry, Silva)124/8-5

3: Artitude (Hernandez, Westermann)119/12-1

4: Dixistealthcomfort (P. Canchari, Knox)119/15-1

5: Ez Girl (Hamilton, Silva)119/10-1

6: Sin City (Keith, Biehler)119/6-1

7: Harperstown Road (Loveberry, Hornsby)119/4-1

8: S S Taylor (Mawing, Silva)119/8-1

RAGING LADY looks to get her first win in her third career start for trainer Miguel Silva. Wheels back on 7 day rest after showing early speed on opening night in route race. Should appreciate sprinting tonight against a soft field. BLINKERSONLETHERIP will exit the rail with dazzling speed and strictly the one to catch to get the win. HARPERSTOWN ROAD looms the late closing threat, but might need pace to collapse to get the job done.