Closer Joe Nathan and former team president Jerry Bell will be inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame this summer at Target Field, the team announced Friday.

Nathan, 44, pitched seven seasons for the Twins and had a team-record 260 saves. He was a four-time All-Star in Minnesota and twice with the Texas Rangers.

Bell was team president during two World Series victories, in 1987 and 1991, and also played a key role in getting Target Field built despite years of hurdles.

“When you come here, you don’t forget about the turmoil and struggle,” Bell said. “We accomplished something, and everything I did, I did as a team member. That why it was important to me.”

During his 16-year career, Nathan had 377 saves, eighth most in major league history. The pitchers ahead of him are Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601), Lee Smith (478), Francisco Rodriguez (437), John Franco (424), Billy Wagner (422) and Dennis Eckersley (390).

With the Twins, Nathan struck out 561 batters in 463 innings. He was acquired in a trade with the Giants before the 2004 season, and had only one save at age 28 before becoming a closer. All but two of his saves came in a 10-year span.

“When I first came over here, it was still a question mark if Eddie [Guardado] and LaTroy [Hawkins] would be here, they were free agents at the time, so I came and was fighting for a job somewhere in the late innings,” Nathan said. “They gave me an opportunity and I just tried to run with it.”

He also pitched for Detroit and Cubs. With five teams, and 787 games, his final win-loss record was 64-34 with a 2.87 ERA.

There are now 33 members of the Twins Hall of Fame. Nathan and Bell will be inducted during the weekend of Aug. 3-4.

The Twins invited seven minor leaguers to major league camp in Fort Myers, Fla.

Royce Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, is one of the seven. The others are Alex Kirilloff, Brent Rookier, Luke Raley, Jake Reed, Ben Rortvedt and Brian Navarretto.