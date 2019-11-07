Jim LeClair, a South St. Paul native who played who played 12 seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals and made the Pro Bowl in 1976, died Monday at age 69 in Mayville, N.D., because of complications from early onset Alzheimer's disease.

LeClair was a standout linebacker at the University of North Dakota before being taken in the third round of the 1972 draft by the Bengals, for whom he played 158 games, including in a Super Bowl XVI loss to San Francisco in 1982.

He also played two seasons for the New Jersey Generals in the USFL before moving back to North Dakota to coach Mayville State for three seasons.

Tommies soccer teams both advance

St. Thomas defeated visiting Carleton 3-0 in the MIAC men's soccer semifinals. George Marty scored in the first minute of play for the Tommies and Halvor Haug scored twice on penalty kicks in the 28th and 65th minutes.

The second semifinal, between St. John's and Gustavus in St. Peter, Minn., was postponed until 2 p.m. Thursday because of snow-covered field.

St. Thomas also won by the same 3-0 score on the women's side, beating Bethel. Paige Cater scored the first goal in the 31st minute and Kate Heimer and Paola Del Moral had second-half goals. Host Augsburg routed St. Benedict 5-1 in the other women's semifinal as Gabriela Encarnacion scored twice.

Etc.

• St. Benedict right side hitter Hunter Weiss, a junior, was named the MIAC player of the year by the conference volleyball coaches. The other three top awards went to St. Thomas: Ellie Meyer was named defensive player of the year, Selena Levendoski the rookie of the year and Thanh Pham the coach of the year.

• The Gophers women's hockey team will play Ohio State at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 in an outdoor game at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis as part of the Hockey Day Minnesota. The men's team will host a free open skate at Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday.

• St. John's was ranked No. 5 and MIAC rival Bethel No. 6 in the first NCAA Division III West Region rankings. Both teams are 7-1.

• St. John's senior offensive tackle Ben Bartch accepted an invitation to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in Mobile, Ala.

• Minnesota State Mankato's Dryden McKay was named the WCHA goalie of the month for October while teammate Lucas Sowder, a forward, was the rookie of the month.