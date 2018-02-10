PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - Jessie Diggins was chasing history Saturday, but she didn't quite catch it.

Diggins, of Afton, was trying to become the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic medal in cross-country skiing. She finished fifth in the 15-kilometer skiathlon at Alpensia cross/country center. Charlotte Kalla of Sweden won the race, which combines a 7.5k classic leg and 7.5k freestyle leg.

Kalla finished in 40 minutes, 44.9 seconds. Marit Bjoergen of Norway took home silver in 40:52.7. Finland's Krista Parmakoski won the bronze in 40:55.0.

Diggins finished in 40:59.6, behind Sweden's Ebba Andersson (40:55.8).

According to U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association, Diggins' fifth-place finish in skiathlon is the best Olympic finish in history for a U.S. woman

Diggins was in 11th place in the early going, as Kalla set the pace for a lead pack of about 20 skiers. She moved up to third at the halfway point of the classic leg.

By that time, Bjoergen had charged to the lead and accelerated the pace. She led at the exchange, when the skiers swap their classic skis for their freestyle ones, As the field embarked on the freestyle leg, the lead pack dwindled to 12 racers. With one lap to go, Kalla attacked, surging to the front and gaining some distance on the group.

Bjoergen, the two-time defending champion in the Olympic skiathlon, was the heavy favorite in the race. She is going for a career record at the Pyeongchang Games, seeking to become the first woman to win seven Olympic gold medals in cross-country skiing. Her 10 Olympic medals heading into this event were the third-most won by any athlete in any sport.

The skiathlon kicked off an Olympics stuffed full of hope for the U.S. women, who have built themselves into medal contenders over the course of the past eight years.

Diggins finished eighth in the skiathlon at the 2014 Olympics, her highest finish at those Games. In the four years since, she has worked to improve her classic technique. Earlier this season, she finished fifth in the skiathlon at a World Cup event in Lillehammer, Norway, tying her career-best finish at the 15k distance.

She entered the Olympics off a win in her most recent race, a 10k freestyle in Seefeld, Austria.