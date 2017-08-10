CNN has cut ties with pro-Trump commentator Jeffrey Lord, after the TV pundit tweeted out a victory Nazi salute Thursday.

“Nazi salutes are indefensible,” the network said in statement. “Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network.”

As TheWrap previously reported Lord tweeted “Sieg Heil,” a Nazi salute, during a Twitter argument with Media Matters president Angelo Carusone.

The exchange came after Lord tweeted a story he had just posted on American Spectator deriding the Media Matters, a progressive watchdog group, as “fascists.”

Carusone responded: “Your headline has a mistake in it. Why do you expect anyone to take you seriously when you don’t take yourself seriously.”

Lord’s two-word response? “Sieg Heil.”

“It’s completely insane,” Carusone told TheWrap. “I’m just as bewildered as everyone else. It’s completely bizarre.”

“If your entire criticism is that everyone is a fascist or a Nazi then you probably shouldn’t use the Nazi victory salute in order to make your argument,” Carusone said.

The backlash was swift, with many demanding Lord take down the offending message.

“Just in case you decide to delete your tweet later, Nazi-D-bag,” wrote one follower, along with a screen grab of the tweet.

“Why do you oppose mocking Nazis and fascists? Just curious. R U one?” Lord shot back.

In April, Lord was criticized after claiming President Donald Trump was “the Martin Luther King of health care.”

Sieg Heil!

— Jeff Lord (@realJeffreyLord) August 10, 2017

