Jeff Johnson earned a coveted endorsement for a Republican candidate — the morning after his surprise win against Tim Pawlenty — when President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Johnson’s campaign for governor against Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Walz.

“Jeff Johnson of Minnesota had a big night in winning the Republican nomination for governor against a very strong and well known opponent! Thanks for all of the support you showed me. You have my complete and total Endorsement. You will win in November!”

Johnson won immediate notice from Trump’s 53 million Twitter followers, and the possibility of a bundle of campaign donations that could come from it. But the endorsement is not without cost, as a recent NBC/Marist poll showed just 38 percent of Minnesotans approve of Trump’s performance as president.

At a morning news conference, Johnson said he was happy to have the support: “This is great.” He dismissed the idea of moving away from Trump now that he will face the broader electorate of Minnesotans who may not be fans of the 45th president.

“That’s what people hate most about politicians is you go from one election to the next and change your posiition and make people think you’re speaking to them instead of someone else,” Johnson said. “I have said from the start that I support the president. I think he’s trying to take the country in the right direction.”

Walz, who won a commanding victory in a three-way race amid heavy DFL turnout, is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon.