Nebraska’s version of the “Oklahoma drill” in training camp put wide receiver JD Spielman’s playmaking on display earlier this month. The record-setting 5-9 junior from Eden Prairie zigzagged his way past two defenders to carry the ball untouched into the end zone.

Spielman made many opponents miss the past two seasons, becoming the first player in Nebraska history to post multiple 200-yard receiving games. His 1,648 yards and 121 catches in two seasons place him within striking distance of the school’s career receiving records this year.

No Cornhusker has ever won the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s best receiver. But Spielman is primed for an even bigger season with standout quarterback Adrian Martinez’s main target, Stanley Morgan, now in the NFL.

“I just like the fast pace,” Spielman told Big Ten Network. “It allows us to create mismatches. It also confuses the defense, so it makes it a lot easier to run your routes and get open.”

